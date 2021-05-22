Since 1997, every four years and true to the proverb “to govern is to foresee”, the national intelligence department of USA examines his crystal ball to offer the new president a broader horizon.

This edition of the report of the National Intelligence Council (NIC) was particularly awaited after the pandemic that petrified the planet in 2020, an exceptional event, which heralds profound and multiple transformations.

Changes that humanity has probably never experienced in the space of a single generation.

Is about the most significant global disruption since World War II, anticipates the job title.

The main challenges

What will be the main challenges: climate or demographic? Which countries will lead the course of the planet? Is artificial intelligence the solution? Will there be water for everyone? Is the erosion of democracies inescapable?

To answer questions like these, the best CIA experts, armed with their own experience and multiple analyzes, examined a wide range of possibilities to develop possible scenarios.

In this document, the US intelligence services limit themselves to providing an analytical framework for decision makers. They do not make specific predictions but mark the great trends that will rule the world for the next two decades.

Pollution and climate change appear insistently in the CIA report. Photo: AFP

For the first time since its launch, the report addresses climate change. For the CIA, between now and 2040, no one will be able to escape its consequences with all that this implies: availability and management of resources, a food crisis, with the consequent social and migratory tensions.

Central America, highly dependent on rainfall, could be among the main affected regions, the document points out, with which the migration crisis it could be exacerbated.

Risks of the cyber revolution

The artificial intelligence, although it could improve the quality of life, it can be double-edged weapon.

Millions of low-skilled jobs could disappear in a short time, leaving a huge army unemployed. The terrorist groups they could use it to launch actions, including a dreaded “cyber Pearl Harbor,” actually to Japan’s attack on the US Navy in World War II.

From 10,000 million connected objects in 2018 we could jump to 64,000 million in 2025, capable of providing extreme comfort and at the same time a close surveillance.

A paradoxically hyperconnected and fragmented world, where communities will be subject to strong tensions, capable of even generating divisions and fractures.

Climate change would bring more poverty and hunger in Central America, and new waves of migration. Photo: AFP

Many call for the rapid abandonment of fossil fuels, but the CIA recalls that such a decision can completely reshape geopolitics; it is enough to stop and imagine its possible effects on petro-states, which represent 8% of world GDP.

While the aging population, with a median age of over 30 years in Latin America, could herald -according to CIA experts- greater social stability, in Europe, 25% of the elderly against 15% in 2010 would be a huge challenge. And the fall in the birth rate in China could become a brake on its growth.

Democracy in crisis

It also highlights the dangers of inexorable erosion of democracies, unable to respond to citizen concerns about the corruption, the monopoly of the elites, their capacity to provide services and the increasing inequalities source of social tensions.

According to the CIA, all forms of power will face a loss of confidence, including totalitarian states, generating a governance crisis in a context of loss of credibility of international organizations and failure of international cooperation, as revealed by the pandemic. .

One aspect that is of singular importance is the mental health of the population for the next 20 years. The CIA estimates that the cost of mental diseases it could reach a dizzying $ 16 trillion.

A tank of the Russian army, during a military parade in February. Photo: AFP

Duel between the United States and China

Experts place the set of these projections in a context of high competition for global influence, which could reach its highest level since the Cold War, with the duel between China and the United States.

An eloquent fact is that China is mentioned 159 times and Russia only 67, unlike the previous report, where Moscow was mentioned more than a hundred times.

Another factor insistently cited is climate change, a taboo expression during the Donald Trump administration. The report concludes by proposing five possible scenarios.

China’s military might is highlighted in the CIA report.

Possible scenarios

1- A resurgence of open democracies, led by the United States and its allies, where scientific advances generate an economic boom and transform the world economy, improving the quality of life for millions of people and easing social tensions.

Meanwhile, in China and Russia, increasing control and surveillance stifles innovation, pushing scientists to seek asylum in the United States and Europe.

two- In 2040 the international system is adrift without direction, international rules and institutions are widely ignored by powers like China and regional actors.

OECD countries face growing social divisions and political paralysis. China takes advantage of Western difficulties to expand its international influence, increasing the risk of armed conflict.

Artificial intelligence poses great challenges. Photo: AFP

The lack of multilateral cooperation gives wings to hackers and terrorists particularly in Africa and the Middle East. The major global problems, particularly climate change and health problems, are exacerbated by the impossibility of coordinating efforts.

3- the rivalry between the United States and China and relations between states are centered on competition for markets and resources, public opinions are in solidarity with their governments, which reduces the fragmentation of society.

Long-term stability is threatened by increasing climate changes that have been ignored. Technological innovations have led leaders to believe that difficult elections could be postponed.

4- The world appears fragmented into various economic blocs: the United States, China, the European Union, Russia and some regional powers focused on self-sufficiency and Defense. Rival blocks battle for rare resources, sparking small-scale conflicts while nuclear weapons proliferate.

Developing countries find themselves between two fires, the problems of climate change are put aside and information circulates in independent cyber-sovereign spaces.

Then-US Vice President Joe Biden with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting in 2013 in Beijing. Photo: REUTERS

The separation of economies entails disastrous consequences, massive financial losses and supply chains break. International organizations and collective actions to fight climate change and disparities are declining.

5- A global coalition led by the European Union and China in collaboration with revitalized NGOs and multilateral institutions implements profound changes to combat climate change, resource depletion and poverty.

In response to a world food catastropheAs a result of environmental degradation, rich countries are striving to help poor countries transition to low-carbon economies.

Sherman Kent – one of the fathers of the US intelligence services – quoted in the first pages of the report, warns: “The information does not pretend to be infallible, it simply pretends that the answers they offer are the deepest, most objective and studied estimate possible. “In other words, it’s just predictions and not prophecies.

Source: Radio France Internationale

