East Tuesday, February 23, during the first hours of the day, the cloudy sky or with intervals of clouds will predominate in areas of the eastern half of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands. Can fall weak rains in the south of Valencia and in the extreme northeast of Catalonia. The rest of the country it will be practically clear.

Regarding Daytime temperatures continue to rise, except on the Mediterranean coast and the Canary Islands. The night they will increase in the extreme western peninsula, while they will decrease in the rest of the peninsula.

Santa Cruz de Tenerife (24ºC), Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (22ºC) and Palma de Mallorca (20ºC) will be the areas of Spain where mercury rises the most. As opposed, Albacete (13ºC), Burgos (13ºC), León (13ºC) and Ávila (12ºC) will suffer the cold more markedly. Weak frosts can occur on the northern plateau and in the surroundings of Peninsular mountainous areas.

Strong wind intervals

Regarding the wind, It will have a southern component in the northwest third of the peninsula and an eastern component in the rest of the peninsula, as well as in the Balearic Islands and the northeast of the Canary Islands. Meanwhile, in the Western Galicia, Northwest Navarra, the Strait area and the Alboran coastline are expected to be of strong intensity.