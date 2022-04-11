Parade of the Bando de la Huerta of 2019, the last one prior to the pandemic, in a file photo. / vicente vicens / agm

Murcians eagerly await the Bando de la Huerta de Murcia after the forced suspension in the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the cancellation of the main traditional festivals due to the risks of crowds. In addition, the last year that the great day of the municipality of Murcia was celebrated normally, in 2019, the rain left a meal soaked in water in the barracks, although the parade was finally able to leave after a few minutes of uncertainty.

In any case, the wait is already getting too long and, while Murcians enjoy the return of Holy Week, they also have their heads set on Tuesday, April 19, when the Bando de la Huerta will be held. And one of the wishes is that the weather allows us to celebrate without setbacks. For now, although there is still a week to go, the weather forecast is very hopeful.

The day will be sunny and with mostly clear skies, according to the forecast of The Weather Channel portal, which offers a forecast of up to two days. The probability of rain is practically nil on the day of the Bando de la Huerta. The wind will not be bothersome either, with gusts of less than 15 kilometers per hour.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) still does not have information on Tuesday, April 19, but after the rains expected for this Tuesday and Wednesday of Easter, stable weather will be the general trend in Murcia for the next few days.

On the day of the Bando de la Huerta, in addition, high temperatures are expected: up to 25 degrees during the day. The night will not be cold either, since the forecast is for a minimum of 13ºC for Tuesday of next week. The UV index will also rise these days, which indicates the intensity of ultraviolet radiation, which is estimated at level 8, close to the maximum it reaches in summer. Therefore, after an eternal wait, Murcians will be able to enjoy the Bando de la Huerta with a completely spring-like day.