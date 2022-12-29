Probably, even next New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve the trend already assumed by the holidays will continue: anomalous heat, which confirms the damage linked to climate change

Also for the days of New Year’s Eve and New Year are confirmed unusually hot temperatures of this year. According to some predictions, the thermometer in some regions it will reach i 20thconfirming 2022 as the hottest year ever for Italy. After a decidedly mild Christmas with little rain, December 31st and the first day of 2023 will have more spring than winter temperatures.

north — Starting from the North, the forecasts speak of some clear in the Alps, especially in the extreme North-West area. At the same time, some low clouds will persist in the rest of the Center-Northwith the possibility of some rains on Central Liguria – even if light – and also along the entire northern Apennine area. In the evening, some rains will also arrive on the Lombard plain. Milan, in particular, on Saturday it will reach maximum points of 10°: almost a record for this period of the year. Rain and precipitation are forecast for the following day. A similar fate is the one concerning Curtain d'Ampezzowith its 1200 meters of altitude. Genoaon the other hand, it will reach 14°, albeit with some rainfall

center — The heat will also affect the Adriatic sea and the Lazio in the central areas of the peninsula. In particular, during New Year’s Eve, precisely because of the pressure differences, these areas and with them Umbria and Tuscanywill be affected by one important fog (which will also touch Emilia Romagna in the following hours). Here, the mild climate will continue also on January 1st, when the sky will be overcast but the heat will be felt.

Rome, Naples and Southern Italy — It will be a spring New Year's Eve also for Rome and Naples: here the temperatures will hover around 18°, suggesting one of those May days from which we are still separated by 5 months. Even hotter on New Year's Eve than Sicily and Sardinia: the two major islands could touch i 22nd degrees. After the 25 reached at Christmas, the winter bathers of the islands can think of not giving up their swimsuit and give themselves a nice refresh.