The general elections of this coming July 23 are running as one of the hottest in history, and not only at the polls. A few days before the long-awaited electoral day, experts warn that the elections will coincide with the arrival in Spain of the dreaded heatwave, a meteorological phenomenon that brings with it the days in which, statistically, the heat hits the national territory with more force -normally, between July 15 and August 15-. Therefore, this Sunday the temperatures will continue to be extreme in many parts of the country, leaving a sweltering election day.

Spain is going through a new heat wave since Monday – the third this summer – which is leaving maximum temperatures that oscillate between 40 and 44 degrees, with nights dubbed “tropical” and that exceed 25 degrees in some points of the Iberian peninsula. This new wave, which especially affected the areas of the center and interior south of the peninsula, will begin to subside this Wednesday and Thursday in a large part of the country. However, the truce will be fleeting due to the heatwave period, with a thermal upturn that will maintain those suffocating temperatures, mainly in the center and south of the peninsula, as indicated by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Therefore, for 23-J, the high temperatures will continue to be palpable in Andalusia -Jaén and Córdoba are expected to register the highest temperatures of the day, with up to 42 degrees maximum-, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, Valencian Community , Region of Murcia and the Balearic Islands, where maximum temperatures are expected to range between 32 and 40 degrees.

The Aemet indicates the maximum and minimum temperatures for 23-J



aemet







On the contrary, the voters and polling station members of the extreme north of the peninsula will experience an election day that is notably cooler than the rest of the peninsula. Autonomous communities such as Galicia, Asturias and Cantabria will get rid of high temperatures, since maximum temperatures below 28 degrees are expected. Other areas such as the Ebro Valley, Castilla y León and Catalonia will exceed 30 degrees maximum. The rain will not be, in principle, an impediment to vote either, although experts point out that an isolated storm could form in mountain areas of Asturias, Cantabria or the Basque Country.

to the polls first thing in the morning



Experts advise going to vote first thing in the morning, when the polling stations open their doors, or late in the day, in order to avoid the highest peaks of heat. In addition, they warn to avoid, as far as possible, staying on the streets in broad daylight due to the danger of suffering heat stroke so common at this time of year, especially in those who are most vulnerable such as the elderly and children.

To contextualize the difference in temperature by autonomous community, in cities such as Burgos, León or Palencia, the thermometers will mark 11 degrees first thing in the morning, while in the southern zone, the Mediterranean coast and the Balearic Islands, temperatures will not drop below 25 degrees. when the polling stations kick off election day.

Voting in the next general elections on July 23 will be an exercise in resilience for Spanish citizens. Some, faced with the extreme temperatures, will choose to stay at home and thus avoid the risk of suffering any setbacks due to the heat.

For those who do decide to exercise their right to vote, several municipalities in the central and southern areas of the peninsula have provided polling stations with air conditioning and fans, with the firm intention of providing voters and polling station members with rooms cooler than usual interiors to combat high temperatures. In Córdoba, Seville and Valencia they have already acquired more than 30,000 fans for the polling stations that need them and they will distribute free bottles of water to the Presidents and the members of the polling station.