January could start similarly to how December ends. At least that's the prediction of the old farmers' calendar. However, the assessment is by no means certain.

Munich – After an extremely warm autumn with “extreme temperatures”, winter should show a different face. At least that's what the forecast of the 100-year calendar promised. Accordingly, the winter months should be unsettled and quite cool. While the specific weather forecast of the centenary calendar for December has so far only come true to a limited extent, the old farmers' calendar already has a forecast for January.

According to the 100-year calendar: January promises to be cloudy and cold

Do you believe that? Centennial calendar, the cold is likely to set in over Christmas until the end of December. And just as 2023 ends, the new year should also begin. According to the calendar, the weather should also be cool at the beginning of January. Icy days can be expected from January 1st to January 19th. Only in the last third of the month, from January 20th to 31st, will the weather be dominated by rain and snow, according to the forecast of the traditional farmers' calendar. However shouldn't expect too much snowfall become.

Centennial calendar The origins of the centennial calendar date back to the 17th century and are based on the weather observations of Abbot Moritz Knauer. His predictions were based on the effects of the five planets known at the time, supplemented by the sun and moon, on the weather. Knauer was of the opinion that the weather conditions would repeat themselves in a cycle of seven years. The physician Christoph von Hellwig continued Knauer's work with the calendar and contributed significantly to its popularity. (Source: DWD Weather and Climate Lexicon)

In addition to the calendar, which does not rely on meteorological calculations, also forecasts wetter.de a cold snap in January. In addition, according to the online weather portal, the start of 2024 will be “extremely wet”. Temperatures are expected to rise towards the end of the month.

Predictions of the centenary calendar can be correct – but are not scientifically based

However, you should always be careful with weather forecasts made several weeks or months in advance. Brigitte Klante explained in SWRthat a five-day forecast is quite reliable with a certain tolerance. However, from a forecast for a week, the deputy head of the Geisenheim Agricultural Meteorological Advisory Center speaks of “very vague” results. There are simply too many physical processes at play in the atmosphere that can no longer be captured using models.

The 100-year calendar predicts cold and cloudy weather for January 2024. (Symbolic image) © Rolf Poss/IMAGO

The German Weather Service (DWD) is critical of the centennial calendar and speaks of incorrect assumptions. Although the predictions of the farmers' calendar can occasionally be correct, the DWD makes it clear that “from a meteorological point of view, they are purely coincidental and in no way scientifically justified.”

