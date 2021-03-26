The United States and China experience a similar problem, each needing the other to grow but not too much. Its own development depends on the rival and that for now unbreakable bond defines the relationship above the differences between the two giants. It is because of this dilemma that the People’s Republic should not be confused with the Soviet Union or a fanciful parallel should be drawn between the times of the Cold War and the East-West conflict with the current scenario.

The tensions of that stage, which have fueled alarming visions with the clashes in public, although not so much in private, at the recent diplomatic summit in Alaska, which ended without a statement, are part of the rnecessary formatting of that link after the failure of the strategy of the past government of Donald Trump.

America shouts today with the intention of being heard, attentive to the certainty that his leadership capacity was clearly eroded during the tycoon’s tenure. A failure that freed the way for China for a new leap forward at different levels in the world, but strongly in its space of influence, ignoring the limits demanded by its North American rival, but also those that are linked to the basic realism of the coexistence.

Needs

Beijing needs the US and European markets to ensure your growth cycle, but act as if history is on your side and nothing can stand against your project. That feeling was translated this week in the US Senate by US Admiral John Aquilino, arguing that “we have seen aggressive actions ahead of schedule, whether on the Indian border, in Hong Kong or against the Uyghurs. We’ve seen things that I don’t think we expected, so I keep talking about a sense of urgency. We must be prepared today. “

Aquilino is a military hawk and is heading to occupy the Indo-Pacific command. His comment pointed to the situation in Taiwan, which he sees as in a more imminent danger than is supposed due to the dynamics of the expansion of the Asian giant.

China, embracing the classic realism that maintains that interests are defined in terms of power, considers Taiwan part of its territory and is one of the axes of its claim against the United States so that it does not meddle in its internal issues.

A fact in favor is that both leaders have held numerous conversations, they know each other. AP Photo

There is an underlying factor in that conflict. For Beijing, its rival is on the decline and Trump’s experience would confirm that certainty. Wu Xinbo, dean of the Institute of International Studies at the prestigious Fudan University in Shanghai, has argued that the Republican’s “reckless policies” “accelerated and intensified US decline and greatly weakened US international status and influence. “

In this, Xi Jinping, the president and virtual monarch of this capitalist China, firmly believes, who since 2011, a year before his rise to power, repeats the litany that “While the East grows, the West is declining.” If it serves to bring the example of the Soviet Union, like the Kremlin in those times, the aversion of the Chinese Communist Party to the US is deep.

“Because China and the United States have long-standing conflicts over their different ideologies, social systems, and foreign policies it will be impossible to improve relations between the two “, argued a Chinese military document as early as 1993.

The shouting against the People’s Republic of the diplomacy of President Joe Biden, seeks to reverse that perception, also with the calculated and coincidental offensive against Russia, the intimate ally of the Empire of the Center. It is a position taking that imposes the stage, but far away, except for an accident that exceeds the foreseeable, in its consequences of the tragic outcome of a supposed war in the making that some analysts point out. There are authors not so cited that can help to understand the moment.

In his celebrated The Wars of the 21st Century (Head your Head), the MIT and Harvard economist Lester Thurow argued thirty years ago that the new conflicts would be without deaths and for commercial spaces. History was not very kind to that prophecy, because the future world that Thurow saw did not include China, but it did include Japan and Europe. Other than that the bullets didn’t stop. But history shows today that many of the ideas of that intellectual came from the right path.

The United States is aware that the imposition of sanctions is a limited strategy. During Trump’s trade war on tariffs, China did not retreat but rather amplified its influence and even maintained its trade surplus with the US In any case, the Biden government will maintain the penalties because withdrawing or moderating them would be a sign of weakness, and at this stage the Democratic leader is willing to make as much noise as possible about “the return ” North American.

The high-level diplomatic summit in Alaska, between the United States and China, the first chapter of a new relationship that is not easy. AFP

At that point, it has partial support from the European Union, which has also triggered sanctions, although it does not reverse its intense ties at all levels with Beijing. As noted by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who was alongside Chancellor Antony Blinken at the Alaska meeting, “In today’s world, power is increasingly measured and exercised in economic terms”. That is also a realistic view.

Biden argues that to limit China, the US. you must multiply your level of competence, with greater investments in the technological areas in which the Central Empire leads or threatens to do so, including space. It is a long road and unraveling it reveals why the Empire of the Center is also necessary for the Western leader.

The data

A study published this March by the Union of Swiss Banks and spread by the Swiss media Le Temps, gives an idea about the real meaning of that race. They are just examples, but illustrative. The United States has 293 thousand industrial robots, 113 supercomputers and dedicates 5% of its GDP to Research and development (figures from 2013 – 2018). The Chinese numbers for those same concepts are: 783 thousand robots, 214 supercomputers and 10.6% of the GDP invested in Research.

United States, additionally, must regain America’s appeal as a safe and robust investment site international. One piece of information is relevant about that concern. Foreign direct investment in the US plummeted 49% to $ 134 billion last year, according to a report released by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

On the contrary, in China it grew 4% to 163,000 million dollars in 2020, the first time that this trend has been reversed in favor of the Asian giant. China is now the world’s largest recipient of investment from foreign companies in a broad and complicated global panorama where, for example, investment, in the same period, fell 100% in the United Kingdom, 96% in Russia or 61% in Germany.

Therefore, it is not clear, nor perhaps it is possible that the push of the People’s Republic can be modified or stopped to prevent it from becoming the greatest economic power in the world for a handful of years as Trump intended to prevent it. Understand that is crucial for future strategy as well as the factual fact of the relevant contribution of the People’s Republic, in order of 30%, to the expansion of the global economy after the coronavirus disaster.

For corporations these issues are resolved. A recent survey in tune with United Nations data, conducted by the Standard Chartered Bank based in London and financial magazine Funds Europe, determined that “more than 90% of the respondents remarked that the importance of the People’s Republic will continue to grow in their investment strategies and 61% indicated that they will increase their placements in Chinese assets in the next 12 months.

The president’s men, Chancellor Antony Blinken on the left, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. AP Photo

This is based on the fact that the Empire of the Center has a consuming middle class without comparison in the rest of the world of almost 500 million members, size that will double in a few years. The eloquence of that market greatly narrows the other debates and makes the Asian giant essential for the West. As he recently pointed out critically The EconomistThis is the reason why large global corporations “ignore” the allegations of abuse, authoritarianism or violations that fill the Western political discourse against Beijing.

But the expansion of its economy and political influence has not only brought good news to the new China. One effect of this evolution has been waste your soft power of seduction and instead display an overly aggressive and self-sufficient diplomatic vision. These tensions and styles are putting at risk, or at least delaying, the ambitious investment agreement that Beijing reached with the European Union to reciprocally open its markets.

These are flaws that the US is betting on. The Chinese imperialist vision, like that of its North American rival, is based on alignments that are no longer possible. As Xi Jinping himself argued at the Davos forum last January, “the differences in themselves are not cause for alarm. What does cause alarm is arrogance, prejudice and hatred “. It is a message that should also be addressed in a Chinese key.

© Copyright Clarín 2021