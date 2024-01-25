The Texas border barrier in 30 years will be a combination of technology and human personnelaccording to the forecasts of Artificial Intelligence platforms bard from Google and GPT Chat from Open AI. The vision of these technologies anticipates a significant transformation in the structure and control strategies in the future.

The forecast is that the physical barrier will evolve into a more sophisticated version. The adoption of cutting-edge technology will be fundamental to this change, such as sensors, cameras and drones that will form an integral part of a smart barrier that will allow authorities to more efficiently detect migrants and smugglers attempting to cross the border.

“Technology will play an important role in the border barrier of the future“, states the response of bard. Sensors strategically placed along the border will record the movement of people and vehicles, sending real-time alerts to the authorities in charge of maintaining security in the region. This rapid response capability is considered essential to effectively address illegal crossing situations.

However, the vision of the future of the border barrier also highlights the importance of human personnel in this scenario. Border Patrol agents, Army soldiers and other law enforcement agencies are expected to be highly trained in both the use of technology and law enforcement tactics.. This combination of skills will allow for a safe and efficient response to illegal crossing situations.

Texas will have environmental impact risks due to border barrier in the future

A more technological and efficient Texas border barrier is anticipated in the future, but concerns are also raised about its environmental impact. The balance between security and sustainability will be crucial in the planning and execution of this border infrastructure in the coming decades.

(We also recommend: Which US cities are doing best for migrants, according to Chat GPT?)

Environmental impact under consideration: Construction of the barrier could affect habitats and cause soil erosion, raising ecological concerns Photo: Image generated using Dall-E 3 AI technology

“The Texas border barrier in 30 years will be a more sophisticated and effective structure than the one that exists today“, maintains the response of GPT Chat. The convergence of technology and human experience is seen as a more robust strategy to deter the illegal trafficking of people and goods across the border.

However, The forecast also recognizes the possible negative impact on the environment. Construction of a more advanced barrier could disrupt wildlife habitats and cause soil erosion. This concern highlights the need for authorities to carefully consider environmental implications when planning and executing border barrier construction.

It should be noted that artificial intelligence cannot guarantee what will happen in the future; However, its updated database allows it to anticipate some scenarios.