













What will the second part of the second season of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok be about?

we already know that Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok tells the story of the arena of the gods in which the final fate of humanity will be decided.

The Valkyries of the Nordic pantheon proposed the millennial tournament so that the most representative figures of humanity, in the company of a daughter of Odin, face the gods and try to win all possible battles in order to help humanity survive at least a few years. By winning the tournament, humanity will buy more time on earth.

The scenario prior to the second part of the second season

The first season of Record of Ragnarok presented us with the following scenario:

Lü Bu with Randgrid against Thor

Adam with Reginleif against Zeus

Kojiro Sasaki with Hrist against Poseidon

The first part of the second season of Record of Ragnarok introduced us:

Jack the Ripper with Hlökk vs. Hercules

Raiden Tameemon with Þrúðr against Shiva

Buddha and the seven gods of fortune

The second season of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok left us with a creepy board that has the following numbers:

Humanity: 2- Divinity: 3

The highlight of the end of the season

However, the second season introduced Buddha and his conflict with the other gods, in addition to his personal history, which made us understand him better. It should be noted that the Buddha design is one of the most flirtatious and fresh that we will see in Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok.

An important aspect is that, like Hercules, as demigod, Buddha has a particular appreciation for humanityand for her benefit, she has a very different moral code from the Greek character.

Next we are going to tell you what the second season of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok, of course, it will have a lot of spoilers, so avoid them from here.

Source: Netflix

Who will fight for humanity in the second part of the second season of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok?

Buddha will be the hero who, without the help of a valkyrie, will represent humans in the arena of Ragnarok.

Definitely, the God stands out for several things, but many will join to be his loyal fans after this great step towards humanity. In addition, Buddha will be very important, but not only because of his participation in the fight and what this implies in the discovery of his personality and personal history.

Buddha will emerge as a figure who, due to his clairvoyance and audacity, will be able to see beyond what the other gods are capable of thinking and foreseeing for his own safety as a divine community.

buddha of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok He has his clairvoyant power, so it’s easier for him to glimpse the footsteps of the Valkyries, although not the essential motives, which, of course, matter.

Source: Netflix

What is the second part of the second season of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok about?

This part of the second season will focus on the path of the Buddha and how it is that after a duel he “loses” his head, however, he has an awakening that allows him to carve out a very important different path that will expand the world. People will learn from him and his experiences, in this way his doctrine will be structured.

The path of the Buddha is interesting and will allow us to better delineate the facet of the hero who, being a rebellious demigod, will obtain a victory for humanity, finally tying the score.

However, the fight will not be easy, because Buddha will face an adversary from the past.

Source: VizMedia

The sixth round of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok

Buddha will face the God of fortune, but since it is made up of 7 divine figures, the gods will be forced to return to their original form: Zerofuku, or zero fortune, to face Buddha, with whom they share a dark past.

Zerofuku was a very kind, positive and energetic god.which shortly before being sent to earth to watch over humans, was disrupted by Beelcebú who gave him horns that would mark his destiny in a certain way.

Zerofuku’s Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok he would try to absorb the evils of humanity by becoming a physically terrible being, but he would obtain peace thinking that he did the right thing. However, when he finds Buddha making people seek happiness without affecting himself, the fact fills him with rage.

Zerofuku will try to confront Buddha, but he will only get answers that he will not like, after which his existence will fall apart and a new chaos will be born.

Source: Netflix

We should mention that the sixth battle will have two levels, Zerofuku’s introduction and Papiyas’ subsequent reveal that is engendered precisely from the light and shadow of God. This is the work of Beelzebub, who later will also enter the arena in an attempt to avenge Hades.

Papiyas will devour Zerofuku and try to get rid of Buddha that, after the loss of the playful God, he will go into anger and start a new battle, very different from the previous confrontation.

The battle will be full of action but will have a margin of sensitivity after the appearance of Papiyas.

Who will win the sixth round of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok?

Buddha will win the sixth battle of the Record of Ragnarok and will tie the score.

