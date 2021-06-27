Yesterday the first matches of the round of 16 of the Eurocup were played and therefore we have the first classified for the quarterfinals. And although there are still many good matches in the round of 16, it is convenient to know how the team works and who could face in the quarterfinals.
Let’s start easy, we already have two qualified for the quarterfinals, one on each side of the table. On Friday, July 2 at 9:00 p.m., one of the quarterfinals will be played between Italy, which is one of the first to qualify for the next phase, and the winner of Belgium against Portugal. On the other hand, Denmark will face the winner of the Netherlands against the Czech Republic, in a quarter-final that will take place on Saturday, July 3 at 6:00 p.m.
The other two remaining matches are yet to be defined, and will take place on both July 2 and 3. One of the quarterfinals will face the winner of the match between France and Switzerland, and the winner of the Spain against Croatia, Friday at 18 hours. While on the other side of the picture, the other pairing will come from the winners of Sweden against Ukraine and England against Germany and will be played on Saturday at 9 pm.
The match between Italy and its rival will take place in the Allianz Arena Munich, while the one that faces Denmark against the one that qualifies, will be in the Baku Olympic Stadium. St. Petersburg Stadium, It will host the quarterfinal match between qualifiers France against Switzerland and Spain against Croatia. And finally, the Rome Olympic Stadium It will host the match between the winners of Sweden against Ukraine and England against Germany. The show is assured, who will be classified for the quarterfinals?
