The Covid 19 pandemic is changing the world and forcing it to recreate itself. Another post-pandemic globality, the new multilateralism, resilience as a new business quality and working together, the new way of interacting between governments and companies, occupied the agenda on the second day of deliberations of the Davos World Economic Forum. There was also talk of the fourth digital industrial revolution and its contradictory nuances, such as the threat of social networks on democracy and its inevitable regulation.

This time from Geneva, because of the pandemic, and via digital, as in the new times. A long debate on the economic, ecological, social and technological challenges that the virus implies and that has not left any institution standing.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen were keynote speakers on Tuesday.

Plus a big concern: vaccines. How to distribute them quickly, in security and your logistics. That is why DHL’s chief executive, Frank Appel, and Dorothea von Boxberg, commercial chief of Lufthansa Cargo, some of the companies contracted by Pfizer-BioNTech to distribute the Covid vaccines, at 70 degrees below zero, were there for safety.

Angela Merkel and multilateralism

Merkel, Federal Chancellor of Germany, focused her speech on the importance of multilateralism in addressing crises affecting the world today and building resilience between nations.

He began by talking about the success of Covid-19 vaccination programs and how they illustrate the value of international cooperation.

“The vaccine shows that we can find a way out of this pandemic, but it will be much more difficult than we think,” he said.

Merkel, who is a quantum physicist, listed the lessons the world and Germany have learned from the pandemic, from how much we are all linked through globalization to our vulnerability as part of the natural world.

This year, the Davos World Forum is held from Geneva and by videoconference, in the framework of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: EFE

“Germany has been strengthened by the economic boost program and Europe has learned to work together,” he said. But “it must address the speed at which it can move: the bureaucracy has slowed it down.” On the issue of health sovereignty, he said that supply chains have disrupted dependency.

Moving on to climate change and the Paris Agreement, Merkel argued that Europe could be the first climate-neutral continent and listed the ways it could achieve a 55% reduction in emissions.

But he assured that industrialized nations “have become too introverted and we are not doing enough to help developing countries.”

“Closing ourselves off against each other will neither help address the climate crisis nor the Covid-19 climate,” he said. “The question of who gets vaccinated around the world will create a new narrative. This is the time for multilateralism, “he announced.

The head of government of Germany also called for greater transparency. He said it is a “very good message” that the United States under the new Joe Biden government wants to participate in the work of the World Health Organization.

On world trade, he assured that the World Trade Organization “is essential if we want to be honest about multilateralism.”

Global monopolies

“If we want to have multilateral agreements, it is necessary to establish common standards when it comes to working conditions and the environment. We have to be very quick to find new answers to digitization ”, he added.

“We need to tackle global monopolies. But doing it alone will not be enough to address them, “he clarified in relation to the digital world.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke at the Davos Forum on the threat of social media to democracy. Photo: AFP

In many ways, the pandemic serves as confirmation of what the spirit of Davos was during the past year. “But nothing good happens unless I do. Discussing and debating is important. But the pandemic has shown it very clearly: now is the time to act. We need to do something to address those weaknesses and overcome them, ”Merkel urged.

The challenge of inequality

Emmanuel Macron was one of the youngest heads of state to participate in the forum, this time from his office in the Elysee palace. He began his speech by saying that the coronavirus pandemic “has transformed societies” and reminded the meeting of the importance “of saving lives during a global health crisis.”

“The economy of tomorrow,” according to Macron, “must think about innovation and humanity and must build competitiveness together while reducing Co2 emissions.” He also recognized that while capitalism has improved the lives of many people, that model has led to “great inequalities.”

During his conversation with Klaus Schwab, executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, President Macron urged business “to play an active role in reducing inequality in society.” He also told the meeting that “more needs to be done to meet the commitments made in the Paris Agreement to protect our planet.”

President Macron said French companies are working hard to establish clear environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) metrics, which investors and other private sector stakeholders are now applying at the company level.

Social networks and democracy

When Schwab mentioned the fourth industrial revolution that is the digital industry, the French president became interested in artificial intelligence. But also made it clear to the web giants that social media is “a threat to democracy,” “As we saw as an example what happened on the Capitol in the United States last week.” It is going to regulate them, in coincidence with Merkel.

President Macron spoke about the power of artificial intelligence technology and also quantum computing. He said these developments will completely change our industries and our ability to solve problems, including the climate crisis. But he also recognized that, without sufficient regulation, technology can have a negative impact on democracy.

For her part, the German Úrsula Van der Leyen recognized the new leadership in the United States. “I am delighted that the United States has now joined the Paris Agreement,” she announced.

The former German Defense Minister and today President of the European Commission said that “social networks are eating away at society” and advocated “for greater regulation when it comes to the world’s largest technology companies. “

Von der Leyen spoke about the urgent global need to vaccinate against Covid-19 and underlined the importance of ensure that vaccines reach every country in the world.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Tuesday in front of the Davos Forum. Photo: EFE

In response to a question from Klaus Schwab on how the European Commission plans to work with private sector stakeholders to transition to sustainable business action, President von der Leyen spoke about the importance of innovation when it comes to production. sustainable green in circular economies.

Von der Leyen spoke about a series of specific programs, in which the European Union works for a greener and more sustainable future. These plans include the renovation of 35 million homes across the EU to ensure greater energy efficiency and also support clean urban mobility for cities, including the decarbonisation of bus fleets in European cities.

Resilience, key concept

Resilience is the new word at Davos and among entrepreneurs. It is the key to surviving the challenges of the pandemic. Reassessment of corporate risks and reinforcement of resilience in a post-Covid world. Beyond pandemics, the increasing frequency and severity of a variety of catastrophic risks are making increased resilience a defining mandate for business leadership.

The 2021 Global Risks Report of the World Economic Forum places infectious diseases at the top of the highest impact risks for the next decade. These are followed by the failure of climate action and other environmental risks; as well as weapons of mass destruction, livelihood crises, debt crises and breakdown of IT infrastructure.

Panelists discussed corporate best practices and cross-sector partnerships to help provide a more sustainable and proactive response to future catastrophic crises.

Dambisa Moyo, Global Economist, Mildstorm Group, began the discussion by listing the reasons why the global economy was already in a “precarious place before Covid-19”, including a low growth environment and debt and deficits as a result of The financial crisis.

John J. Haley, CEO of Willis Towers Watson, said “Resilience is becoming a priority for CEOs and their management team.”

“In the past it was just a cost, and it will increasingly be seen as an asset. We will have to build a flexible and agile organization that can respond to these things, and climate change is the main one of these factors on a large scale,” He suggested.

Mario Greco, CEO of Zurich Insurance Group, listed the challenges the company is focusing on to try to provide solutions to: the climate, the future of work and cybersecurity.

“The pandemic has shown that we cannot outsource solutions to governments. But neither can the private sector solve this alone. It has no resources or capacity, so the joint working model should be used in the future,” he said. On how insurance can play a role, Greco said Zurich launched a resilience service, which would help companies prepare to manage any climate risks at their facilities.

Haley said there are opportunities to invest in weather-resistant infrastructure. Moyo agreed that we need to start thinking about the opportunities: “When it comes to climate change, we need to think about the risks associated with doing little or nothing. We must address risks and opportunities together, “he said.

For Haley, “the key to resilience is not anticipating everything and getting it right, but anticipating the flexibility and agility you need.”

Regarding climate change, Greco said that “we all need to think about how to decarbonize the current economy. It is the most important thing that we have to resolve now. “And he added that” corporations today have a duty to look at the sustainability of the planet. But also to combat imbalances in equality and digital inclusion, “said Greco.

The post-Covid economy will have a green bias, ”Moyo said. “But there will be a second order, such as disorderly migration, living standards, which we must discuss in the climate debate,” he concluded.

Paris, correspondent

CB