Due to slowing down, houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will not be ready by 2022. The way the work is going on, people are also less likely to get a house on time. UP RERA has alerted the Housing Development and LDA for this.

The progress report of the Housing Development Council and LDA sent to UP Rera in the first quarter of this financial year is not good for many projects. Because of this, UP Rera has placed them in the Red Zone.

However, the situation of housing development and construction of LDA houses has improved a lot since the lock down. Still not so good progress. In the report released by Rera a week ago, the progress of LDA’s Sharda Nagar Extension and the houses of Basant Kunj Yojana have not been satisfactory. The progress of some schemes of housing development is also not good.

According to RERA’s report, this is the progress of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Number of plan houses in progress percentage

Basantkunj Pocket B 912 36%

Basantkunj Pocket C432 22%

Basantkunj Pocket D 144 18%

Basantkunj Other Sector 768 10%

Sharda Nagar Extension 2238 55%

Kanakha 432 5%

Vrindavan 576 0%

Construction of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is going on fast. The work was affected due to the lock down. Much has been improved now. Progress has been good. The houses of Sharadnagar extension have become quite large.

Indu Shekhar Singh, Chief Engineer, LDA