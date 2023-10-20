Oil for political rights. At first glance, it seems that this is what the United States and Venezuela agreed to this week after a long struggle that peaked in 2017, when Donald Trump imposed the first sanctions on Caracas. although there have been measures since Barack Obama’s administration.

This Wednesday it was known that The US gave in to the Venezuelan Government’s request to lift sanctions. Although the survey will be for a period of six months and specifically on the oil, gas and mining areasthe announcement undoubtedly opens the door to a space that could provide economic relief to the suffocation that the country is suffering, in part due to these measures.

The temporary lifting includes four general licenses for which certain sanctions are suspended. Specifically, The Treasury Department issued a general license authorizing transactions involving the oil and gas sector.

“The license will be renewed only if Venezuela complies with its commitments in accordance with the electoral roadmap, as well as other commitments regarding people improperly detained,” details the text from Joe Biden’s administration.

The second license authorizes operations with Minerven, the Venezuelan state gold mining company to “the effect of reducing gold trade on the black market.” In addition, two licenses were modified to eliminate the prohibition on secondary trading with respect to certain Venezuelan sovereign bonds and PDVSA debt securities and shares.

A mural that remembers Venezuelan oil.

“The Treasury Department understands that this would also have the positive effect of displacing nefarious actors that operate in this market, with practically no economic benefits for the Venezuelan regime,” said the entity, referring to the black market to which the country had to resort. to be able, with difficulty, to sell their oil.

Regarding this, the director of the Datanalisis firm, Luis Vicente León – who has followed the impact of the sanctions in detail – explains that The impact of the license will generate growth in the income of Petróleos de Venezuela, that precisely in that black market “he exported with a 40 percent discount to remote and expensive black markets. Today they can go to Western markets, without discounts, doubling income, even without increasing production.”

Furthermore, the active participation of American companies will generate benefits that, at least for the moment, They are at risk due to the continued war between Russia and Ukraine and now instability in the Middle East.

A very important effort has been made to advance along the path of dialogue, from the times of our Commander Chávez until today. We have always acted in accordance with the Constitution and the law to move towards the recovery of the Social Welfare State, of union,… pic.twitter.com/6POTv7EyT5 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) October 19, 2023

How did the sanctions come about?

The first thing to remember is how Venezuela became a sanctioned country, in the style of one of his best friends: Cuba.

After the political instability, deepened in a 2017 full of protests against Nicolás Maduro, with more than 100 deaths in the streets and an opposition that was strengthened alongside international pressure, Trump signed the measures that prohibited negotiations on the oil company PDVSA, the financial heart of the South American country. Successively, more and more sanctions came, which, according to the Venezuelan Government, amount to more than 900 in total.

The economy, which had already been reeling with episodes of shortages like in 2014, He couldn’t stand the pressure and went down, entering a period of hyperinflation that only reached 130,060 percent in 2018, according to the Central Bank of Venezuela itself.

Donald Trump and Juan Guaidó, in a meeting at the White House.

In 2019, the Maduro government seemed quite weak and the dialogue tables with the opposition came from failure to failure. That year, the United States supported the opposition more than ever and Juan Guaidó proclaimed himself interim president. A symbol that later deflated and led Guaidó to go into exile in the US.

Sanctions came and went, while Venezuela strengthened its alliances with Iran, China and Russia, those that are antagonistic to the US but that, to a greater or lesser extent, helped the regime to overcome sanctions. Even the Chinese and Russians were an important part of combating the Covid-19 pandemic through the shipment of vaccines, since Venezuela had blocked financial access. In fact, he still has them.

In the subsequent dialogues between the Government and the opposition, the request was the same: lifting of sanctions.

Why is the lifting of sanctions coming now?

“The US has not changed its goal of promoting regime change. However, it has two emergencies in relation to its agenda: addressing the migration crisis and guaranteeing the supply of hydrocarbons. in the midst of conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.” This is what sociologist Damián Alifa believes, who also emphasizes a crucial point: For the first time “a significant part of the opposition does not work closely with the White House.”

That is to say, although the US still does not recognize Maduro as president, it has been the two administrations that have sat down to talk, giving a more silent role to the opponents.

Maduro himself considers that Caracas and Washington are in a new stage and this Wednesday said he was willing to “rebuild” relations with the United States. “Let’s turn the page, let’s rebuild a relationship of respect, of cooperation (…) this is my message to those in power, and to the Government of the United States,” said Maduro.

But the US is very clear, at least publicly. “The United States will restore the sanctions that it temporarily lifted against Venezuela if the government of Nicolás Maduro does not begin to release before the end of November the three Americans that Washington considers unjustly imprisoned.” This is what he explained this Thursday in an interview with Efe Juan González, President Biden’s main advisor for Latin America, advocating for the elimination of disqualifications of opponents such as María Corina Machado.

Already on Tuesday, the Government and the opposition signed a commitment in Barbados to provide electoral guarantees in 2024 for the presidential elections, lor that gave way to the gestures of the United States, which will be maintained over time only if the ruling party also complies.

Unitary Platform of Venezuela.

At the beginning of the month, in addition, Venezuela and the United States signed an agreement to allow the deportation of Venezuelans to Caracas, another sign of rapprochement between the parties.

What’s coming for Venezuela?

For the economist Asdrúbal Oliveros, “2024 is shaping up to be a different economy with an outlook conducive to broader growth. However, it is imperative to recognize that structural challenges still prevail. Consequently, this growth appears limited and unequal.”

And although many are betting that these six months will help improve the country’s economy, Everything will also depend on the proper management of resources.

But also, according to the analyst and member of Crisis Group Mariano de Alba, if a rapid improvement in the economy does not materialize, “Maduro is likely to conclude that he cannot afford to grant electoral guarantees.”

If so, De Alba insists, It is unlikely that María Corina Machado will be allowed to compete in the presidential elections and “some sectors would view the coordination in the opposition to replace the candidate very favorably.”

Machado is the favorite in the polls.

You still have to be patient to identify the scope of all the agreements, because they are complex. They include political, immigration, human rights, economic aspects, and secrecy is part of the constants.

Furthermore, although these rapprochements are taking place between both countries, we must not forget the historical allies of Chavismo, mostly in the non-Western world.

Added to this is the fact that Although the US talks with Maduro, it does not call him president or government and he has not withdrawn the $15 million reward he is offering for his arrest.

The truth is that 130 deportees have already arrived in Venezuela from the United States on the first flight agreed upon with Washington. Conviasa was also authorized to fly to that country to search for repatriates, and early this Thursday five political prisoners were released.

The continuity of the gestures will continue to be seen in the coming days and there are those who are betting that even diplomatic relations will soon be reestablished. with the opening of consulates, a source close to the process told EL TIEMPO.

