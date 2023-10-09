Next Thursday (3:30 pm), The Colombian National Team will face Uruguay in Barranquilla and on the following October 17 they will face Ecuador in Quito, for dates 3 and 4 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. These games will be the last of the Tricolor with the current shirt.

The German multinational Adidas is finalizing the details of the new clothing for the Colombian National Team for 2024. That is, in about two months the new shirt that the players of the senior team will wear will be known. who seek to classify the event in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

(You can read: Leonardo Castro smiles: this was his arrival to the Colombian National Team in Barranquilla)

However, some characteristics of the new “skin” of the national team have been leaked on behalf of the portal Footy Headlineswhich has specialized in announcing the latest in sports clothing.

According to the portal in question, the yellow of the shirt – which has practically been a seal of the national team for many years – would have lighter blue accents than the current ones and also red ones.

Furthermore, as reported The viewer, the team’s shield was redesigned and looks different on the shirt. This modification had already been outlined a few months ago: The clothing will have a simplified logo, in which the name of the Colombian Football Federation will disappear.

(You may be interested in: Colombia National Team: this would be the starting lineup against Uruguay in the qualifying round)

With what will be the new shirt, those led by Néstor Lorenzo will also face the Copa América 2024.

It should be remembered that Adidas has been in charge of dressing the Colombian National Team since 2011 and to date has designed 12 different t-shirts for the starting uniform and eight for the alternative ones.

Possible formation of Colombia against Uruguay

Coach Néstor Lorenzo would be thinking about making some changes to the starting lineup to face Uruguay, some absences due to injury and the performance of several players They are key in the build-up with which the team will take to the Metropolitano field this Thursday.

The most important changes will be in the defense after the confirmed absences due to injury of Yerry Mina and Jhon Jáder Lucumí and Johan Mojica. In addition to the loss of Jefferson Lerma, who missed the call due to a physical problem.

For this reason, the Argentine coach will have to take the field with a new central duo compared to the one he played against Venezuela and Chile last September.

(We recommend: The descent begins to be defined: this is the panorama, four dates from the end)



The only permanent player in defense is Dávinson Sánchez, who started against Chile after not playing in the qualifying debut. At his side, Carlos Cuesta would be replacing Yerry Mina.

One of Néstor Lorenzo’s biggest doubts about forming the team is on the right side, after the departure of Daniel Muñoz from the squad. Stefan Medina and Santiago Arias are fighting for a place in the starting lineup, where the latter would have a better chance of taking the field from the start this Thursday.

You can also read:

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL