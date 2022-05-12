The Government Italian and the Ministry of Transport they took stock of the situation on energy transition in mobility. To reduce the CO2 emissions the Italian road is that offull electrification for cars, motorcycles and light commercial vehicleswhile alternative fuels such as hydrogen, biofuels, biomethane will be destined only for ships or airplanes.

These indications emerged from the Report “The decarbonisation of transport”elaborated by the Ecological Transition Structure of Mobility and Infrastructures (STEMI) of Mims which has created it to respond to European targets a 55% reduction in emissions by 2030 and their elimination in 2050.

CO2 emissions in transport, aviation, ships

In Italy, the transport sector is directly responsible for the 25.2% of greenhouse gas emissions and the 30.7% CO2 emissions, in addition to emissions in the international aviation and maritime transport sector.

The 92.6% of the national emissions of the entire sector is attributable to road transport of passengers and goods, a sector for which there is a 3.2% increase of emissions between 1990 and 2019, in contrast to the 19% drop of total emissions during the same period.

From the exhaust of a car comes the emissions of which the transport sector is responsible for CO2 emissions

To help achieve the European objectives, the package ‘Fit for 55’which provide for a 55% reduction in climate-altering emissions by 2030 and their zeroing by 2050, according to the Italian government it is necessary to accelerate the process of decarbonizationstarting right from the sector of mobility.

CO2 emissions for cars, motorcycles, vans, ships and airplanes

According to Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility (MIMS) driven by Enrico Giovanninito reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of the sector, the technological solutions based on‘electrification are currently those most promising for different compartmentsi, especially that of road transport.

Biomethane, green hydrogen, advanced biofuels and synthetic fuelsdue to the current low production capacity and the high costs associated with it, they will be able to decarbonise transport that is more difficult to electrify, such as those sea ​​and air.

For cars, the future will only be electric

Furthermore, if for some vehicles (cars, commercial vans, buses, trains) alternative technologies are already adoptable on a large scale, for others (ships, airplanes and long-distance trucks) the experimentation is still in progress and it is therefore necessary to continue to invest in research and development.

Future of car, motorcycle and van transport

According to the report of the Ministry in the segment of cars, commercial vehicles and motorcycles i battery electric motors (BEV) are the most suitable option to achieve the 2030 goals, both in terms of energy efficiencyboth of reduction of emissions.

Already with the current energy mix, in fact, the replacement of internal combustion vehicles, which today represent the 99% of the freight Italian road, with electric vehicles would result in a reduction ofl 50% of life cycle emissions of light road transport.

Electric motors are the future of cars, motorcycles and commercial vans

An even better result would be obtained by increasing the share of electricity produced from renewable sources, as already foreseen by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr).

Even from the point of view of costs, the solution is already the most feasible today considering that, on the whole life cyclethe total cost of owning and using a private car a electric traction it is lower than that of an internal combustion engine and the environmental impact is considerably lower.

Electric is the future of vans and commercial vehicles

However, it is necessary upgrade the charging infrastructure and investing in the national industrial production of batteries and vehicles, favoring the recycling of rare materials.

Future bus and public transport

As for cars, vans and motorcycles, electric seems to be the ideal solution also in the local public transport sector (TPL), in particular the urban one. This is now the best option in terms of infrastructures and emissions reduction. Within suburban there is an increase in battery-powered vehicles with ever-increasing ranges (up to 600 km).

In addition to electric, there is also green hydrogen in the future of buses

Me too’green hydrogen could represent an opportunity, especially in the so-called hydrogen valleysthat is, districts in which the production of hydrogen is functional to the decarbonization of other industrial sectors (chemicals, fertilizers, steel, high temperature processes).

The future of trucks

In the transport sector and for trucks the Ministry has identified three possible alternatives to replace traditionally powered vehicles: vehicles a drumswith the need to recharge at very high power (1 MW) or battery swapelectric vehicles powered through a overhead line installed on highways and, under certain conditions, i green hydrogen vehicles.

The future of road transport is electric or represented by green hydrogen

From the analyzes contained in the Report it appears that a electric truck can achieve savings of up to 70% of emissions calculated over its life cycle.

Future of trains

What will be the future of Trani? The sector railway and gods trains is characterized by lower emissions per transport unit and is also the most flexible in terms of energy diversification thanks, above all, to direct electrification.

However, the emissions produced during the construction phase of the railway infrastructurefor which an overall assessment of CO2 savings is needed also in relation to passengers transported and for the necessary production of electricity.

The aim is to reduce CO2 emissions also in the railway sector

Where electrification is not possible for technical or economic reasons, the Report considers the replacement of the current diesel-powered trains with battery-powered vehicles, hybrids or, in some contexts, a green hydrogen.

The future of ships

What will it be the future of ships? The abatement of emissions in the maritime sector depends on both the development of ships more efficient from the energy point of view, and from the transition to decarbonised energy carriers. For short distances, electrification is a technology already tested internationally with the battery-operated ferries. For longer distances, such as those traveled by container ships or from cruise shipsthe prospects for reducing the environmental impact are represented by methanol And synthetic hydrocarbons, biofuels, hydrogen And ammonia.

These are alternative fuels still in an experimental phase and therefore it is essential to invest in research and development to accelerate their adoption.

In the future of ships there are the methanol, synthetic hydrocarbonsbiofuels, hydrogen And ammonia.

The electrification of docks in ports (cold ironing) to power the moored ships is very relevant to reduce polluting emissions: about11% of global emissions of greenhouse gases in the maritime sector is in fact produced by ships anchored or mooreda share that exceeds 20% in the case of oil tankers and vessels for the transport of chemical products.

The future of air transport

As with shipping, decarbonisation in the aviation sector requires above all theefficiency of the means. Emissions can be reduced by improving the efficiency of aircraft currently in use and without radical changes to the shape of the aircraft and propulsion system.

Electric planes will be the future for short journeys

For a greater reduction of emissions they will soon be available small electrically powered aircraft for short distanceswhile for longer distances the best prospects for decarbonisation are represented by Sustainable aviation fuels (SAF)that is to say sustainable biofuels And synthetic hydrocarbonsthe latter still under development.

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 Energy transition, where are we?

👉 E-fuel, what are synthetic fuels

👉 ELECTRIC CARS video tests

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK