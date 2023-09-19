The UEFA Champions League is, without a doubt, the most important club tournament in the world. Year after year, the best teams from across the European continent participate and they all have, as the season’s goal, to lift the trophy in the summit match. Being of such importance for the clubs, it is also very important for UEFA, the entity that regulates football in Europe, so any news in this regard is news with a very strong impact.
Knowing these circumstances, UEFA decided to change the competition format for the 2024/25 season, so the current edition, 2023/24, will be the last under the current system of 32 teams distributed in 8 groups of 4 teams each in where the first two enter the round of 16 and the third team in the group “relegates” to the Europa League.
This new format will be installed until at least the 2026/27 season and will have as one of its main modifications that the participation of the teams will be 36. The particularity of this new system is that it completely eliminates the group stage and become a free-for-all with a single qualifying table. The first stage of the tournament will give the participating teams the opportunity to play 10 matches (5 home and 5 away) but against rivals with different UEFA coefficients, chosen at random by draw. These will be located in 4 pots that will take into account the positions in the leagues and also the latest performances of their teams in the tournament over recent years. That is to say, not everyone will be able to face each other.
Once this initial stage of 10 matches is completed, those who in “the general table” finish among the first eight positions will qualify directly for the round of 16, while those who finish between ninth and sixteenth will be seeded in the matches of playoffs that will be played with those who finish in seventeenth and 24th position. Those who are eliminated in these Playoff matches will be relegated to the Europa League. While from 25th to 36th place they will be directly eliminated from the competition.
This modification, which has generated so many disputes among the fans of the different clubs in Europe, has only one justification and this is the financial income for UEFA. This is because the number of matches will increase to 100, so television rights will increase and thus the income of the highest football institution on the old continent will increase.
To put this in perspective, a clear example is that under the format of the current edition, the champion team has to play 13 games to reach the top while with the new system those who become champions will need to play 17 games to lift the qualification.
This new scheme proposed by UEFA has many teams, mainly the smaller ones, criticizing and arguing that the difference with the big ones will become even greater than the current one. Others suspect that this change is to combat rumors about the creation of a “European Super League” as was proposed a couple of seasons ago.
For the moment it is time to enjoy a new edition of the best club tournament in the world that will allow us to see the stars competing for the throne to find out who is the best in all of Europe.
