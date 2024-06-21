Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/21/2024 – 15:08

The first weekend of winter will be marked by high temperatures for this time of year, as well as low levels of humidity in the afternoon in the city of São Paulo, according to the Climate Emergency Management Center (CGE) of the City of São Paulo. São Paulo.

“The large mass of dry air that predominates over the interior of Brazil and imposes atmospheric blockage continues to maintain stable and sunny weather, with high temperatures and low levels of humidity”, states the municipal body. This Friday, 21st, the day continues with dry and sunny weather. There is no expectation of rain in Greater São Paulo.

On Saturday, the 22nd, the expectation is for another day of sun and rapidly rising temperatures throughout the day. “Be careful with low humidity levels, which should reach values ​​close to 30% in the hottest hours”, warns the CGE. For Sunday, the 23rd, the projection is for a similar scenario.

Daily, the CGE observes the relative humidity levels in the city. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to measurements and adopt measures that can help mitigate health impacts. See tips below.

Meteoblue adds that on Monday, 24th, temperatures are expected to remain high, varying between 16ºC and 29ºC. For Tuesday, the 25th, there is a possibility of a change in the weather condition, with the maximum reaching around 20ºC, with a chance of drizzle. On Wednesday the 26th, however, the thermometers rise again, reaching 26ºC.

See the forecast for the next few days:

Saturday: between 11ºC and 25ºC;

Sunday: between 13ºC and 26ºC;

Monday: between 16ºC and 27ºC;

Tuesday: between 15ºC and 20ºC;

Wednesday: between 16ºC and 26ºC.

What to expect from winter this year?

Winter officially began on Thursday, 20th, at 5:51 pm (Brasília time). According to Climatempo, the formation and gradual intensification of a new episode of the La Niña phenomenon will influence the temperature and precipitation pattern throughout the season this year.

The first effects will be more evident when it comes to low humidity. Persistent dry weather will also favor likely heat waves between August and October. Until then, mild cold weather should prevail in much of Brazil.

Check out some tips to help alleviate the effects of low humidity:

When taking a shower, leave the bathroom door open so the steam can spread to other rooms;

Cleaning your nose with saline also helps remove irritants from your nostrils;

Eye drops help with eye hydration;

Apply moisturizer to your body within three minutes after leaving the shower to retain the moisture acquired during the shower;

Leave clothes drying in the laundry room with the door open and windows closed to humidify other rooms;

Place damp towels around the house, as well as basins with water;

Leave plants in the home too.