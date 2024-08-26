This season, many football fans will have their eyes glued to La Liga. With their superstar squad, Real Madrid is highly anticipated this season. However, the Madrid side are experiencing some difficulties in the game at the start of the season.
FC Barcelona, for its part, won both games and is currently ahead of the Madrid club in the standings. According to Opta’s AI, The Spanish championship is at risk of being very close until the end, but logically there is one club that stands out and should finish at the top.
In fact, according to the index, Real Madrid have a 76.8% chance of finishing as champions of Spain at this momentFC Barcelona has a 19.6% chance of being at the top of the table in Spain. Finally, Atlético de Madrid, which has made an interesting effort to recruit, only has a 2.7% chance of being at the top at the end of the season.
Real Madrid will be the team to beat this season. The Madrid club signed Kylian Mbappé this summer and look even more ready to fill their trophy cabinet. But for the moment, Carlo Ancelotti’s men are struggling to convince despite the victory against Valladolid in the previous matchday.
Los Merengues are struggling in their game and Kylian Mbappé is unable to stand out. Against Las Palmas on Thursday, the Frenchman will try to reverse the trend and finally get his team to win at the start of this season.
