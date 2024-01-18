The EU Parliament is taking action against the Commission, the Bundestag is dealing with the meeting between right-wing extremists and AfD politicians and the German handball players are starting the main round of the European Championship against Iceland. The FAZ newsletter.

Robert Habeck, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Christian Lindner, Federal Minister of Finance, give a press statement on the agreement for the 2024 federal budget in the Federal Chancellery. Image: dpa

Dthe most important thing on Thursday:

1. Scholz is just ahead of Merz

2. EU Parliament examines lawsuit against Commission

3rd Bundestag holds meetings on “remigration”

4. Budget Committee discusses the 2024 federal budget

5. How can public broadcasters be reformed?

6. German handball players start the European Championship main round

7. Thursday is cinema day



Scholz is still ahead.

:



Image: dpa



1. Scholz is just ahead of Merz

Approval of the traffic light among German leadership is lower than it has been for a long time. However, only one in three people are in favor of new elections.

Big disappointment: The confidence of German leaders in the ability of a federal government to act has never been lower in the last ten years than it is now. This is the result of the new elite panel, for which the Allensbach pollsters for the FAZ and the magazine “Capital” asked almost 500 of the country's highest-ranking men and women from business, politics and administration.