In the world of football, creativity is constantly evolving. Teams are looking for innovative ways to stand out on the field, not only with their play, but also through their uniforms. In this context, FC Barcelona has been at the forefront of football fashion, especially when it comes to collaborations with Spotify. Although the club has already worn Drake’s owl and “motomami” on its shirts in honor of Rosalía’s album during the last two league classics against Real Madrid, this year, the surprise is reserved for Rolling Stones fans.
What does that red tongue that we associate with the Rolling Stones mean?
The red tongue that we so easily associate with the Rolling Stones is, in fact, an iconic image that has been present in pop culture for decades. But what does it really represent? In simple terms, the red tongue is inspired by the Hindu goddess Kali, who is known as the goddess of eternal energy. This choice symbolizes the use of free expression in the music of the Rolling Stones, a band that has challenged norms and remained true to itself over the years.
The red color of the entire mouth gives it a sensual and irreverent touch, which perfectly reflects the passion and vitality found in the Rolling Stones’ compositions. It’s a bold statement of rebellion and self-expression, an attitude that has characterized the band since its inception. In short, the red tongue is much more than just a logo; It is a symbol of the rock ‘n’ roll attitude.
When will FC Barcelona wear this logo on their shirt?
FC Barcelona fans and Rolling Stones lovers can expect to see this exciting logo on the team’s jersey at the end of October. Why is this moment so special? Because it will be during the first classic of the Spanish league against Real Madrid. This matchup is always one of the most notable events in world football, and the fact that Barça will be sporting the Rolling Stones logo in that match makes it even more exciting.
It will not only be a sporting confrontation, but a fusion of two iconic art forms: music and football. The Rolling Stones, with their enduring musical legacy, will join FC Barcelona in a celebration of the passion, rebellion and unbreakable spirit they both share.
