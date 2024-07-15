After winning their fourth European Championship, the Spanish team will return to Madrid where they will celebrate the achievement with their fans. The players will be accompanied by the reigning Wimbledon champion and will sing “Potra Salvaje” with the author of the song.
At around 2:10 p.m., De la Fuente’s team will land in the capital, but the tour through its streets will begin at around 8:00 p.m. and their arrival at Cibeles is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. The footballers will be accompanied by the current Wimbledon champion as well and will sing “Potra Salvaje” together with the author of the song.
The Spanish national team has been crowned champion of the European Championship for the fourth time in its history. The stay in Germany ended up being worthwhile and De la Fuente’s team has made the Spanish people enjoy their game and thanks to a mix of youth and experience within the squad to return to the top of European football. With this trophy, Spain is the current team with the most European Championships in its trophy cabinet, ahead of Germany, which has three.
If you want to join the team in celebrating this new title in Madrid, this is the information you need to know:
What are the celebration times?
What is the order of the route that the champions will take?
Who will liven up the party at Cibeles?
On the Cibeles stage, the master of ceremonies will be DJ Wally López, who will liven up the event until the players arrive, when presenters Ibai Llanos and Saúl Ramos will welcome the delegation. In addition, the singer Isabel Aaiún will perform with her famous hit song “Potra Salvaje”.
Will there be any special guests?
The celebration will have a special guest, tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, who will celebrate his second Wimbledon title also won this Sunday in London.
More news about the Spanish national team
#celebration #party #Spanish #national #team #winning #Euro
Leave a Reply