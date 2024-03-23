The border between Canada and the United States is the longest in the world. It has an extension of 8,891 kilometers, of which 5,061 correspond to terrestrial limits and 3,830 to aquatic limits. Over the years, it has undergone various changes, but, What will it look like in 50? This was asked to the artificial intelligence ChatGPT.

The border between these countries is characterized by rivers, lakes and mountains, forming a natural boundary. But in other areas, as pointed out BBC, is clearly delimited with a wide deforested strip about six meters wide. This gap is known as The Vista and extends over mountains, forests and wetlands along the entire border in order to make the separation between the nations physically visible.

In the analysis of this AI, The United States and Canada will experience greater economic integration due to globalization, Therefore, it is possible that the border becomes more permeable for commerce and the mobility of people. It also predicts that there may be greater harmonization of policies and regulations to facilitate the flow of goods and services.

Besides, notes that there are likely to be significant advances in border security technology in the coming decades, for example advanced surveillance systems, drones, use of artificial intelligence and biometrics, with the intention of making the borders safer and more efficient in terms of immigration and national protection.

Other factor that will transform the border will be immigration policy which is expected to evolve. This could affect the dynamics of visa programs, refugee policies and regulations for temporary workers.

This is what the United States – Canada border will look like in the future according to AI. Photo:Artificial Intelligence Copilot Share

The border between the United States and Canada will be affected by climate change

Although the artificial intelligence ChatGPT points out that predicting with certainty what the border between Canada and the United States will be like in 50 years is impossible, because there are many factors that could impact it, such as geopolitical, social and economic ones, one can speculate on some odds. Between them, how environmental factors will transform the area.

Artificial intelligence suggests that climate change could have significant effects on the border in the coming decades, especially in regions such as the Arctic. This because of Melting sea ice and increased shipping activity could pose challenges and opportunities in terms of security and management of natural resources.

Considering the above, ChatGPT proposes that It will be necessary to have greater bilateral cooperation to be able to face the challenges. That will include fostering joint initiatives to address problems ranging from the environment to smuggling and illegal trafficking.