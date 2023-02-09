The bedroom is the sanctuary of the house, the place where aesthetic harmony can help guarantee a restful sleep because the objects that surround us influence well-being and health. While the bathroom is one of the rooms in the house that has already undergone its great revolution throughout the first decade of the 21st century, the bedroom is a still unknown temple that many people keep out of the eyes of others and that, until now , has experienced few transformations. Interior designers and design studios give the keys and point out the latest trends to equip it.

As a result of the pandemic, its basic function has evolved to adapt to new needs and, without a doubt, it is going to live its great moment of transformation. The reasons for the change are varied and, as another home is possible, society demands that this room also accommodate a diversity of functions so that in this space it is possible to reconcile rest and work or, even, have a wellness area to practice exercise, do yoga or meditate.

As a consequence, the bedroom will be more practical and tidy to satisfy the need to have a corner, quiet and free of screens, and thus practice relaxation, meditation or physical exercise during the day, especially when teleworking has come to stay. It is a reality that the pandemic and confinement have made this domestic space more flexible and, in this multifaceted vision, essential accessories and complements are involved to make the bedroom a personal and non-transferable refuge.

One of them is the rug, which has gone from being a small rectangle at the foot of the bed to occupy its perimeter and, for example, unfold to the wardrobe or dressing room, to protect the floor, heat the environment and be a good soft base and comfortable, very suitable for unfolding the exercise mat.

Wabi model bed by Alain Gilles for the firm Saba. alioth

Beyond trends, sustainability is a concept that has embraced design in an inextricable way and, in the case of beds, the star material of the latest designs is undoubtedly wood, more ecological due to its ease of returning to the natural cycle with less impact than other synthetic materials. An example are those of the brand lufewhich are sustainable, are made with ecological solid wood and zero kilometer.

Bamboo is also being implanted (Phyllostachus pubescens), a fast-growing renewable material that is increasingly used in construction and decoration. This renewable natural alternative, which avoids cutting down wood and replaces non-renewable plastic elements, is used by brands such as MOSO, which manufactures both floor and wall coverings and furniture. Another example is the Swedish brand Ikea, which brings this grassy plant to the bedroom with pieces from the Nordkisa series, with bedside tables or cabinets in a clearly Scandinavian style.

Wardrobe from the Nordkisa series, made of bamboo, designed by L. Hilland and J. Karlsson for Ikea.

For the interior designer Fernando Tapia, from the studio Andean & Tapianatural materials are on the rise and textures such as bulrush and solid wood are currently the most in demand: “We are introducing color to escape neutral tones such as beige and, in this way, take risks with stronger and more energetic palettes that we usually combine with geometric prints, for example, in textile accessories”.

curves are coming

Are excessively linear and challenging angles and designs a good idea for the bedroom? Not really, and what comes in terms of beds and box springs makes it clear. Rounded shapes, inspired by nature and organic, are on the rise. An example is shown by the Wabi bed model, a creation by Alain Gilles for the Italian brand Saba, which is inspired “by the pleasure of simplicity and the beauty inherent in the natural imperfection of things”. It is a tribute to the Japanese term that describes a type of aesthetic vision based on “the beauty of imperfection” and, beyond the poetic concept of the Belgian creator, its comfortable and soft headboard is fully removable.

New Jaipur model headboard, from the Rue Vintage 74 store.

Piluca Bone, from the decoration store Rue Vintage 74, explains that the sinuous lines set trends in the form of headboards that they design exclusively, with natural and handmade fabrics. They take as their source of inspiration the fabrics of Wales and the Mediterranean culture, but, above all, the curves that recall the architecture of India so that “the headboard looks like a sculpture in your room”, he points out.

For Morten Georgsen, a Danish designer with a studio in Spain and adviser to BoConcept, the bedroom hosts many activities beyond rest, and that is what has generated the introduction of the use of screens. For this, it is necessary to use warmth and humanize the space through “organic and soft shapes and earthy colors carefully mixed with palettes of taupe, beige and gray tones”. And he predicts: “Plants will make their way into the bedroom, just like antiques, to create a subtle and asymmetrical environment. While the prints – tone on tone, often classic – will be used more in cushions and bedspreads. We are not going to be romantic, but less sterile and much more organic and voluminous”.

Warm tones and organic shapes, the bedroom trends according to BoConcept.

The magenta color, also in the bedroom

Long live Magenta 18-1750, this is the name of the new color of the year 2023 according to the Pantone color bible, a tone that has revolutionized the world of fashion and art and that also reaches industrial design. “It belongs to the red family and has been inspired by the characteristic reddish hue of mealybugs, one of the most precious, strong and brilliant dyes the world has ever known,” explains Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute.

This relative of passion red also reaches bedrooms and we will see it in the form of bedding, textiles for upholstery or making curtains or bedspreads, but also in lamps, as predicted by the decoration store on-line Westwing.

Local and recycled fabrics

The textile firm based in Alicante KA International Focus this year on upholstered headboards, easy to maintain, which can be cleaned with water, fully removable covers, covered with sound-absorbing fabrics. His designs are made in his workshops in Spain and are based on thick textures, “easy to clean and in neutral tones, to create naturally elegant spaces,” they indicate. And they add: “In addition to dressing and giving a more welcoming touch to the bedroom, the headboard is one of the essential pieces to reflect the style of the room.”

To achieve well-being in a space like the bedroom, this brand makes fabrics with acoustic and electromagnetic protection, designed to improve the quality of life and which, in addition, are fireproof and antibacterial, for application in blinds and curtains, but also in furniture, such as headboards and seats.

Relaxation corner with KA International fabrics, made in Spain with recycled polyester yarn. The Ikat print stands out, inspired by the ethnic designs of this type of textile.

If in decoration there is something more in demand right now to personalize the environments and shape friezes, cabinet fronts or doors and paneling, it is generally the palillería, which reaches the headboard to make the bedroom warmer and provide volume and a sensation of movement. in contrast to the classic smooth and nondescript tabletops.

Also according to Westwing, “wallpaper is one of the trends that is coming strong this 2023 because it brings a note of color and texture and, above all, because it manages to transform any room by adding personality to the walls”.

Wetlands is the name of this wallpaper with birds and plants that reproduces a watercolor. It is from the Lur de Coordonné collection.

The introduction of nature at home through the walls is another of the inspirations to decorate the bedroom in 2023. The firm coordinate proposes Lur wallpapers in a collection that “is inspired by the experimental garden located in the Oyarzun valley, Gipuzkoa, which was created for years as a place for research into nature to recreate unique landscapes”.

Four more clues: organic shapes prevail in lamps, inspired by nature; upholstered sofas will be in one piece; rounded tables are the most fashionable option; and cabinets with glass doors are very topical.