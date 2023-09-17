Season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ has a new and exciting episode prepared in which we will see Gojo Satoru in action, who will face off in Hanami after having fallen into his trap. Furthermore, now that the Shibuya incident arc has begun, fans are eagerly awaiting each new chapter, so, in this note, we will tell you all the details so that you do not miss episode 9 of the anime based on the written manga and illustrated by Gege Akutami.

When does episode 9 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, premiere?

Gojo fell into the trap of Hanami and company in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’. Photo: MAPPA

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 episode 9 will premiere on Thursday, September 21, 2023. After the confrontation between Yuji Itadori and a lobster monster, in this new episode of the anime directed by Shota Goshozono, an epic and true battle between Gojo Satoru and Hanami is expected.

Where to watch episode 9 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2 ONLINE?

The second season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ can be seen ONLINE through the website Crunchyroll, platform with content specialized in animes and mangas. Here are also all the chapters of the first part of the series, whose main characters are Gojo Satoru, Yuji Itadori and company.

On the other hand, if you want to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ online for free, you have to wait a while after its official premiere. This is because the series can be found free of charge on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others; although, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.