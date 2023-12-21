After being consulted on this issue, ChatGPT gave its prediction about what Texas will be like in fifty years. As with many other cities, artificial intelligence provided its analysis based on different issues of the social, economic and climate scenario. Beyond the answer, he also highlighted that any event can substantially modify these mentioned factors.

During the last few years, and particularly 2023, AI has generated a lot of interest in millions of people around the world. In this context, one of the issues that drew the most attention was the degree of advancement of chat bots. These allow you to carry out a conversation and very accurately simulate a conversation with another person. In this case, The robot returned a response with great detail about what could happen in the state of Texas for the next decades.

This is what Texas will look like in 50 years, according to artificial intelligence

ChatGPT structured its response into different items. After clarifying that it is difficult to predict so far in advance, due to the infinite number of events that can change the course of things, he expanded on six points of analysis.

Firstly, he mentioned the expectation that population growth will continue and that the process that occurred in recent decades in this regard will extend. On the other hand, referred to climate change, and the likelihood that Texas will experience natural disasters in the next fifty yearsand the economic question, where, according to the vision of AI, the price of gas and oil will set an important tone on the prosperity of the state.

ChatGPT answered what Texas will be like in fifty years See also Musk Foundation asks to pause Microsoft AI training

In that same line, Artificial intelligence also highlighted the development of technology in the territory governed by Greg Abbott, and cited the city of Austin as a prime example of this. Finally, In the axes listed by ChatGPT as variables, political and social change was also mentionedespecially in the modifications to immigration regulations, and the policies that Texas takes on sustainability and the environment.