It is not easy to remain optimistic as we look at the state of the world as we enter 2022. We are entering the third year of a pandemic that has already claimed over 5 million lives and is spreading again at high rates. And, while all of this is happening, democracy is in retreat. According to the Washington NGO Freedom House, the level of democratic freedom has fallen in 73 countries versus only 28 in which it has risen, and for the 15th consecutive year the global freedom index is declining. “The long democratic recession is worsening”, underlines the NGO. I feel this problem most intensely as I live in a country – the United States – that has seen a notable democratic decline during President Donald Trump’s four years.

2021 began with the January 6 uprising: encouraged by Trump, a violent crowd stormed the Capitol, briefly preventing Joe Biden from certifying the presidential victory. For a moment, Republican leaders understood the abyss into which Trump’s lies and verbal violence had led us. Mitch McConnell, Republican leader in the Senate, declared on the night of the insurrection: “The crowd was fed with lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people ». However, rather than repudiating the “big lie” – such as the conspiracy theory “Stop the Steal” – the Republican Party has embraced it and transformed it. in its official policy. In one state after another, particularly those in the balance that gave Biden the presidency, Republicans have changed electoral laws to complicate elections by closing polling stations and limiting early and mail-order voting. In a Georgia county with a pro-Biden black majority population, 6 out of 7 polling stations have been closed. And there are hundreds of examples like this. According to recent polls …

