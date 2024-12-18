He Sevilla FC has officially cut off relations with Real Betis following the complaint from the green and white club that led to the sporting sanction of the players Isaac, Carmona and Juanlu for displaying a flag with the team’s shield. Betis crossed out after the last derby held at the Sánchez-Pizjuán. In the same stadium, what will be the great farewell of the Sevilla legend is being prepared for the 30th Jesus Navas.

Regarding how the break between Seville and Betis To the palace’s tribute, the president of Sevilla FC, José María del Nido Carrasco, revealed this Wednesday that the Verdiblanco coach, Manuel Pellegrini, and the former player Joaquín Sánchez are still invited to the celebration and that their attendance will be “a Betis thing.” .

«Jesús Navas has invited Manuel Pellegrini and Joaquín to his farewell, organized by Sevilla FC, individually and whether they are going to come or not is a question for them. “Manuel Pellegrini was his coach at Manchester City and Jesús was at Joaquín’s farewell and he wanted both of them to be present at that event,” Del Nido Carrasco acknowledged.

The question arises Therefore, what will the green and white club do about it and what will also be the personal decision from both Joaquín and Pellegrini. Both are willing to be with Jesús Navas on December 30 and there should be no problems or inconveniences for this. A desire that in any case is eroded, clouded by the latest open controversy between the clubs.









Manuel Pellegrini, coach of Real Betis, pointed out this Wednesday in the press conference prior to his team’s match against HJK Helsinki, that “I think the derbies between Betis and Seville do very good for the city. There is good sports rivalry and if they leave the sporting margins it is regrettable, “It hurts and I hope the issues are resolved as soon as possible,” said the Chilean.