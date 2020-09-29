Unlock 5 me kya kya khulega: The central government is considering a number of discounts under Unlock-5. Permission to open several public places, including cinema hall, tourist spots, can be obtained. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) had a meeting with the Chief Ministers of 7 states last week. These states are the most affected by Coronavirus. In this meeting, he asked the states to work on creating ‘micro-containers’. In this only a very small area will be kept in lockdown and the rest of the area will be allowed to have normal activity. The festive season is also about to begin, so under Unlock-5 (Unlock 5.0) there will be an effort to move towards the normal lifestyle.

Under Unlock-4, many things were exempted from September 1 to September 30, 2020 under Unlock-4. The Central Government has already given permission to start metro services, partially opening schools from class 9 to 12. Unlock-5 will start from October 1. For this, the work of preparing guidelines in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is in the final stage.