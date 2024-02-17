Have you ever thought about what the place you live in will look like in the future? With the accelerated advancement of technology, it is expected that large cities will undergo a significant transformation over the following decades. In the case of New Jersey, artificial intelligence (AI), automation and the digital world in general will likely play an increasingly important role. At least that's what the ChatGPT AI predicts for the next 50 years.

ChatGPT, which was launched in 2012 by the company OpenAI, is already used for different purposes because it has a language with a level of understanding, contextualization and naturalness that has surprised the entire world. Through their free-access website, we asked what New Jersey will look like in the next 50 years. He responded that while predicting what an area will look like in the future is a difficult task, as long-term forecasts can be subject to a wide range of variables, there are some possible trends based on current projections and analysis:

The first is bad news, since New Jersey is likely to experience significant impacts from climate change in the coming decades, which could include a rise in sea level, more intense storms and changes in precipitation patterns affecting coastal infrastructure, agriculture and the availability of natural resources.

Besides, ChatGPT predicts that population growth will continue, likely leading to further urban development in densely populated areas. And it will lead to changes in spatial planning, with an emphasis on sustainability and resilience, for example with the widespread adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles, which could have an impact on traffic congestion and air quality.

Finally he responded that New Jersey is known for its cultural and demographic diversity, and that trend is likely to continue in the coming years influencing politics, culture and society in general. But everything will depend on the decisions made in the present.

This is what New Jersey will look like in 50 years according to AI.

New Jersey in the future according to Gemini, Google's AI

Gemini, formerly Bard, the artificial intelligence created by Google to carry out natural conversations and exchange ideas, also answered the question of what New Jersey will look like in the next 50 years. Like ChatGPT, he clarified that predicting the future accurately is impossible, but there are some predictions that can be made.

Gemini warns that Climate change will have a significant impact on New Jersey, causing sea level rise, which could flood coastal areas such as Hoboken, Jersey City and Atlantic City. Residents should also expect more extreme weather events, such as heat waves, droughts and flash floods.

Although its population level will continue to increase, there will be changes, it will grow at a slower pace and will be more diverse, with a higher percentage of Hispanics, Asians and other minorities who They will be used to living with artificial intelligence, robotics and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Finally, Google's AI warned that, according to its predictions, there are three possible scenarios for the future of New Jersey: it will become a leader in the fight against climate change, betting on green energy; It will be a center of technological innovation, creating jobs and opportunities; but also It could happen that economic inequality increases, causing social and political unrest.