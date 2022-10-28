Bangkok. A Thai business tycoon and transgender activist has bought “Miss Universe” for 20 million dollars (19 million euros) with the aim of making the organization more “inclusive” and also holding the famous contest “more often in Thailand”.

“We would love to make the competition more international, of course, and we can hold it more frequently in Thailandas they did in USA“, he said today at a press conference in bangkok Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, CEO of content and media conglomerate JKN Global Group, after adding “Miss Universe” to her company’s portfolio.

“We want to encourage the Thai government to support it, as a way to boost the economy and benefit from the tourism it generates,” said the businesswoman, who is also an activist for the rights of the transgender community in Thailand and has participated in reality TV contests in his country.

According to a statement from JKN Global Group on October 26, the company has acquired the rights to the Miss Universe pageant from New York-based IMG Worldwide LLC, a sports, talent and event marketing company, which is in charge of the pageant. since 2015for 20 million dollars (19 million euros).

The acquisition, says the statement from JKN Global Group, in charge of making television shows in Thailand, “seeks to build on the legacy of more than 70 years of Miss Universe”, an “international and inclusive organization that celebrates women of all profiles, culture and tradition”.

Former US President Donald Trump co-owned the rights to the pageant from 1996 until the acquisition by IMG in 2015.

Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip now picks up the baton of ownership of a contest that has been held annually for 71 years, broadcast in more than 160 countries, with the aim of continuing to make it more “inclusive” and “diverse”, says the statement from your company.

