The nursing is one of the most honored jobs and noble that there can be. This work demands a lot of sacrifice that no one else will do and that is why people who give their lives to save those of others receive constant recognition.

This is how a couple of girl nurses went viral on TikTok for showing their hobbies beyond just participating in the noble work of saving lives. Well, they showed their funny side to the dance a TiKTok trend.

The protagonists of this story are Michelle Vargas and her friend who paralyzed social networks by making the train “what hides the uniform”, in the well-known social network of Chinese origin.

“What hides the nurse’s pajamas”, he wrote he would use it from TikTokwho in his publication showed how to hold his surgical filipina.

As expected, the reaction of Internet users, particularly gentlemen, did not wait, as many highlighted the beauty of the young nurses.

“That’s why I go to the emergency room all the time. So that they take care of me”, “Suddenly I feel bad”, “The nurses are very nice”.