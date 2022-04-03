It is a curious sentence that I sometimes hear in my mind:I give you my son.It sounds a bit reverberant across the universe, that’s because it’s out of a movie, The Tree of Life by Terrence Malick. In it, a mother lost her son in the Vietnam War. She tries to come to terms with it, including by calling on God and asking things like ‘Where were you?’ The well-known pointless questions. As futile as her ultimate claim that she “gives” her son, because she has given nothing, that son has died and that is terrible.

Yet with that sentence she changes her son’s death: she makes it a sacrifice. Her sacrifice. The son himself, if you will continue to think in those same great words, has already made his sacrifice. But it didn’t work out that way, American boys were called up and had to go to Vietnam unless they saw a chance to wriggle out of it. The fatherland had already decided before they were going to make a sacrifice, whatever they thought of it. Just like in Ukraine, but different.

Lately, the thought has arisen that you may have to make a sacrifice yourself. A sacrifice is made for something greater, something different (peace, redemption, reconciliation) in the hope and confidence that it will come. Even if Ukraine does not succeed in stopping or pushing back the Russians, we do not consider the sacrifice of the boys and men who have tried to be futile. They have done what they could and there remains hope, and perhaps confidence, that things will turn out all right someday.

In a few weeks it will be Easter, talk about sacrifice. Our culture revolves around a sacrifice, not just that of Christ, but rather that of Abraham who was willing to sacrifice his son. That sacrifice also plays an important role in the Jewish and Islamic religion. It’s a sad story: God asks old Abraham, who at a very old age, finally had a son, to sacrifice that one son. And Abraham saddled his donkey and went into the mountains with his son to perform the sacrifice. At the very end, his hand is stopped – famous paintings like to show this – and a young goat takes the boy’s place.

I read in Willem Jan Otten’s book Sunday morning, a collection of reflections on the Mass, which he wrote about that sacrifice of Abraham. He does not opt ​​for the usual way out, which says that that story means the end of child or human sacrifice: from now on we will no longer do that. No, he writes, after all God is still very satisfied with Abraham’s obedience even afterwards. So what are we supposed to do with that? What is the question? The question is, he says, “what are you willing to do for your faith?”

While reading here I made a jump to the now. What will I give for my belief in freedom and democracy, those big abstract words? Suffering cold? Poverty? Devastation? The death of loved ones? If you really imagine such things, a winter without heat, no more transport, empty shops, the uncertainty about when and how this will end, then in my mind I hear the Jesus bass from the Matthäus†Mein Vater, ist’s möglich, so gehe dieser Kelch von mir† If you don’t have to, then better not.

In the other case, you may have to act like that mother, not thinking that something will happen to you, but that you are giving something. That you make a sacrifice.

