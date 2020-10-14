Railways have decided that no AC coaches will be installed in any train running at a speed of 130 km per hour in the country. That is, now these high speed trains will not have common passenger coaches like general and sleeper class. Many questions are arising on this decision of the railway. It is being asked whether the train of the rich will be separated and the train of the poor will be separated?

Sukhbir Singh, a former member of the Railway Board, while speaking on the matter said that there can be no mechanical, electrical or other technical reason for the removal of non-AC coaches. In many trains of 130 km speed, non AC coaches have been running without any problem before. The kilometer running cost and maintenance cost will be higher on AC coach. Capital cost will also be higher i.e. over all operating cost will be higher, which will increase fares but it should be soft change. But the increase in fares will be much higher here.