Microsoft has taken a significant step in today’s digital age by launching its latest innovation: Game Pass Core. This new subscription marks the replacement of Xbox Live Golda major change that redefines the online gaming experience for console users.

The transition from Xbox Live Gold to Game Pass Core represents much more than just a name change. Microsoft has chosen to rethink its offering, while preserving what gamers value most: access to online multiplayer.

However, there have been notable adjustments to how subscribers enjoy the games included in their membership.

Previously, Xbox Live Gold offered “Games with Gold,” which allowed players to download and maintain a select couple of games each month. With Game Pass Core, subscribers get access to a ported version of the titles offered through the full Xbox Game Pass.

Although Game Pass Core offers at least 25 rotating titles to enjoy, those who value the ability to download and maintain access to their games may be somewhat disappointed by this change. Secondary benefits, such as discounts on purchases, remain largely unchanged.

How much does Game Pass Core cost?

In the United States, Game Pass Core is priced at $10 per month or $60 per year, which is the same as the cost of the defunct Xbox Live Gold subscription.

This subscription represents Microsoft’s most affordable option that includes online multiplayer access. In Mexico, the price is 169 pesos per month, in line with the previous Xbox Live Gold rate.

It is important to note that the games you will have access to may vary depending on your geographic location.

For those in the US, for $17 a month, Game Pass Ultimate provides access to both online multiplayer and a catalog of over 100 video games.

If you’re not interested in playing online with friends, you have the option of only accessing the game library on PC for $10 per month or on console for $11 per month.

What happens to my Xbox Live Gold Subscription?

If you already had an active Xbox Live Gold subscription, it will automatically transfer to Game Pass Core, meaning you won’t have to worry about making changes unless you want to cancel it.

However, there is an important caveat for players who were already subscribed to Xbox Live Gold. They will only be able to keep old Xbox 360 games downloaded through “Games with Gold.”

To maintain access to any Xbox One games redeemed through the now-terminated service, you’ll need to opt for one of Microsoft’s subscription options, such as Game Pass Core.

Microsoft has excited gamers by announcing the following games available at the launch of Game Pass Core. It is important to note that this is not a static list; New games will be added to the library over time, while some titles may be retired.

Among Us

Descend

Dishonored 2

Doom Eternal

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human: Fall Flat

Inside

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Psychonauts 2

State of Decay 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

This exciting change to Microsoft’s subscription ecosystem has left players anticipating new adventures and experiences in the world of online gaming.

With Game Pass Core, Microsoft has reaffirmed its commitment to bringing quality fun and entertainment to gamers around the world. Get ready for a new era of online gaming with Xbox!