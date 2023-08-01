Gianni Infantino, president of Fifa, is involved in a controversy amid the development of the Women’s World Cup which takes place in Australia and New Zealand.

The Swiss is not at the tournament venue, something that has earned him strong criticism. It should be remembered that, during the men’s World Cup in Qatar, last year, he was always at the venue and attended a good number of matches.

But it is not the only criticism of Infantino. Fifa was going to make payments to all the players participating in the tournament. The amount ranged from $30,000 per player, in the group stage, to $270,000, if they reached the grand final.

“Fifa has listened to the voice of the players and we have taken steps towards greater gender equality in our game at its highest levels. The legacy of this action belongs to the players and for the players, both today and tomorrow,” said Fifpro, the world association of soccer players, in a statement.

The initial idea was to turn each player directly, but now, Infantino assured that there was no way to do it that way.

“Any payments we make we will make through the associations, and then the associations will of course make the relevant payments to their players. We are in contact with all the associations”, said.

How is the situation of the prizes for the Colombian players?

This decision generated a lot of discomfort from the players, who assure that on other occasions they have not received the money in full. How is the situation in Colombia?

Colombia women’s team. Celebration of the group and Daniela Arias.

EL TIEMPO consulted with sources close to the Colombian Football Federation to find out how they will handle the payments to the 23 soccer players who represent the country in the World Cup and who this Thursday will seek to secure their place in the round of 16, against Morocco (5 am).

“Fifa finds it almost impossible to directly pay each player the promised prize. What we interpret is that they will transfer it to each federation so that it, in turn, pays the prize directly to its players, after deducting the tax of each country on the respective value ”, explained the source.

Apart from the one provided by Fifa, the Colombian Football Federation has not yet agreed with the players any prize table for objectives in this World Cup.

“The subject has not been touched on yet. They say they are focused only on winning the World Cup. Tremendous attitude, positive to applaud”, added the source.

In case of advancing to the round of 16, Colombia will match its best historical performance in the Women’s World Cup, that of Canada 2015. But the players want more.

