The head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, ordered a vacation for the mercenaries until the beginning of August. after the failed uprising led by the combatants last June. This was stated this Saturday by one of the commanders of the private military company, alias “Lotus”, to a Russian journalist.

“We were all sent on vacation until the beginning of August, there are many tasks ahead that need to be solved, so Yvgeny Viktorovich (Prigozhin) decided to let everyone rest,” Anton Yelizarov told journalist Timofey Ermakov, according to Telegram channels of military bloggers.

“Personally, I haven’t been to the sea with my family for five years, other guys are now also immersed in family matters. To give everyone a chance to rest from the great work we have to do, such a decision was made by the council of commanders.” of the Wagner Group, noted “Lotus”.

The talk took place in a cafeteria in the south of Russia, where the journalist met Yelizarov by chance, who explained that after the holidays, work will begin to transfer the Wagnerites to Belarus under the agreement reached with the Kremlin to stop the armed rebellion in exchange for no criminal prosecution.

“First we need to infuse new blood. The second and most difficult thing is access to Belarus. We have to prepare bases, training camps, coordinate with local governments and administrations, organize interaction with Belarusian law enforcement and set up logistics.” he explained.

“There is a lot of work and the tasks are not easy, but the more difficult the task, the more interesting it is. I think we can do it,” Yelizarov said.

Wagner’s commander also said he is following the situation in Ukraine and is “concerned about what is happening there.”

“But when they don’t listen to you, they ignore all the proposals and ways to solve the problems, even when you talk about it with the whole world, then it’s probably better sometimes to step aside and watch what’s going on from the outside,” he said. Lotus”.

“Although it is damn insulting and painful when there are proposals and opportunities to solve the problem and they are thrown out. As our wise ancestors used to say, let us wait and see. And we will stand aside and watch in silence,” he said. However, he pointed out that, if the mercenaries are called upon to help the homeland by the Russian people they are ready to do so.

And it is that in Moscow all the attention is focused on the mystery about the whereabouts of Yevgueni Prigozhin, the boss of Wagner that at the end of June rebelled against the military command.

Although the Kremlin had agreed that the leader of the paramilitary group would go to Belarus, this week the President of Belarus, Alexandr Lukashenko, said that Prigozhin was in Saint Petersburg and his mercenaries were at their bases in Russia.

According to alias “Lotus”, the problem of the transfer of the Wagnerites to the country has not yet been resolved. And he added that Wagner has a “different” vision of his future mission, which would consist, according to Lukashenko, of training and advising the Army.

In any case, he said, the relationship with the Wagner Group and Belarus will be defined by law or a presidential decree.

