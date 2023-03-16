Home page politics

From: Katja Saake

Experts have developed possible scenarios for Russia’s defeat in the Ukraine war. What could happen to the Russian President then?

Kiev / Moscow – At the moment nobody can predict with certainty how and when the Ukraine conflict will end. The courses of action left to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in various scenarios of the conflict play an important role in the further course of the war. The American news magazine Newsweek has now asked experts how Putin might react in different military conflict developments and what would happen to the Russian president if Russia were defeated in the Ukraine war.



Possible defeat of Russia in the Ukraine war: “Dictators are disappearing”

Should Wladimir Putin If he doesn’t manage to win the war on his terms, he could be forced to resign, Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, told Newsweek. Bondarev was due in May 2022 of Russia attack on Ukraine resigned from his job as an arms control expert at the Russian diplomatic mission in Geneva. “Putin can be replaced. He’s not a superhero. He doesn’t have superpowers. He is just an ordinary dictator,” Bondarev said.

“And if we look at history, we see that such dictators have been replaced from time to time. If they lost the war and couldn’t meet the needs of the followers, they usually disappeared.” The former Russian diplomat estimates opposite Newsweek The situation is such that if Putin is defeated, the Russians will turn their backs on Putin – when they then understand that the war is lost and that Putin has nothing more to offer them.

There will be disappointments and conflicts: “I think as soon as they let go of the delusions and find themselves in a new reality where Putin can’t deliver anything – just fear and some kind of threat of repression against his own people – the situation will change ‘ Bondarev continued.

Three scenarios of Russia’s defeat in the Ukraine war

Vlad Mykhnenko, an expert on the post-communist transformation of Eastern Europe at Oxford University, has opposite Newsweek now three possible scenarios for a defeat of Russia in the Ukraine war outlines and explains what could then happen to Putin. Here are the scenarios:

The Chaotic Retreat: A strong, successful Ukrainian offensive on one or more fronts results in a “rapid collapse of the front line”. This will create a “huge panic among 600,000 Russian settlers in Crimea after the 2014 annexation and Russian collaborators in Donbass” who will then attempt to flee. Putin is being ousted from power in Moscow by the siloviki – high-ranking intelligence and military officials. He would then no longer have a chance to use a nuclear weapon, since his command is being sabotaged on several levels. A WWI-style retreat: “Similar to the collapse of the Russian army in 1916-1917,” the war of attrition goes on for a long time until the ill-equipped Russian soldiers desert en masse, leading to the collapse of the front line. Because of the slow development, Putin could try to negotiate a ceasefire. He could agree to step down “to make room for a new leader, provided the siloviki grant him immunity from prosecution.” Long War and Declared Victory: The war lasted for several more years, the fronts barely shifted and dissatisfaction among the Russian population grew. “In that case, the siloviki, together with business and financial elites, would try to negotiate a deal with Putin to declare a ‘victory’.” Putin would hand over his power to a successor, but in this scenario he would have the most bargaining power to save his life, for example.

Selling a defeat in the Ukraine war as a “victory”.

Former diplomat Bondarev also said that Putin could try to make small profits that he made in the Ukraine to sell as a victory: “Maybe when he has a few new villages he can say that’s a victory, he defeated the Ukrainians, he protected the nation and he can also blame the Ukrainians and the West for it.” make them unwilling to negotiate peace under these conditions,” Bondarev told Newsweek. However, the diplomat is not sure that such a “victory” would convince the Russian elite and population that it was worth the sacrifices made.

In recent months, Russia has only made small gains in territory with high losses in the Ukraine war. Some Putin critics are now even assuming that Russia will be defeated in the Ukraine war, such as the former Russian separatist leader and war criminal Igor Girkin. (kasa)