The US financial landscape is in a state of uncertainty, especially when it comes to interest rates. In 2023, the Federal Reserve (Fed) raised interest rates to historic levels, reaching 5.5 percent, in an effort to combat rising inflation.

In the words of a financial expert GoBankingRates“predicting how the Fed will manage interest rates in 2024 is virtually impossible to predict accurately“. The example of the Fed's past predictions reinforces the idea that uncertainty will persist.

The American financial scenario faces an uncertain future as far as interest rates are concerned. The only constant in this panorama is unpredictabilityreminding us that the only certainty is uncertainty in the financial markets.

Interest rate scenarios in the United States for 2024

In direct words, no one, not even the Fed itself, can predict with certainty the behavior of interest rates in 2024. The most likely thing, according to analysts, is that said organization will seek to keep rates stable, avoiding significant upward or downward adjustments. The economy and political environment will be critical factors influencing the Fed's decision making.

1. Increase in interest rates due to inflationary pressures: In an attempt to control inflation, the Fed made the decision to raise interest rates in 2023. This move, although expected, has had notable consequences. Mortgage rates rose, impacting the real estate market, and credit activity slowed, affecting various economic sectors. Despite these effects, inflation has shown signs of cooling, suggesting partial success of the measures implemented.

2. Unpredictability of interest rates in 2024: History teaches that interest rate predictions are inherently inaccurate. The Fed and financial experts have been wrong in past forecasts, and the reality is that the economy is dynamic and unpredictable. The uncertainty surrounding economic and political developments makes any attempt to make accurate predictions about interest rates difficult.

3. Factors influencing interest rates in 2024: Several factors emerge as crucial determinants for interest rates in 2024. Inflation remains an influential force; If it persists or rises, the Fed could consider another rate hike. Government spending will also play a critical role; a significant increase could put upward pressure on rates. In addition, non-economic events, such as armed conflicts, can have an unforeseen impact on the global economy and, therefore, on the Fed's decisions.