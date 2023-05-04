This week, the United States Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, set a date for a scenario that literally has the entire world on edge.

If Congress does not pass a bill to raise the US debt ceiling by June 1, the country could incur its first default. or non-payment history. Something that, economists agree, would be devastating not only for the economy of the United States, but also for the economy of the planet, since its effects would be felt everywhere.

Although it is not the first time in this country that politicians flirt with this economic Armageddon – they were very close in 2011 – on this occasion, given the extreme polarization that exists between Republicans and Democrats, the possibility seems very real. At least for now.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden invited congressional Republicans to a meeting next week at the White House to try to find a solution impasse.

Republicans, especially those in the House, demand deep cuts in public spending as a condition for raising the roof. Something that Biden has so far refused for political and economic reasons.

According to Moody’s risk rating agency, the Republican plan would cause unemployment and reduce economic growth at a time when the country is very close to entering a recession.

In addition, notes the White House, the expansion of the debt is necessary since it was the same Congress that in the past authorized the expenses that the government could not pay now. And while Republicans insist they’re motivated by a concern for fiscal discipline, It seems to Biden a hypocritical argument since they themselves had no problem raising the ceiling when his predecessor, Donald Trump, was in the White House.

He knows, incidentally, that the planned cuts – mostly to social security and to combat climate change, among others – would leave him handcuffed for the rest of his term and without ammunition to seek re-election. Probably one of the goals in the current tug of war. Furthermore, he fears that giving in now will only open the door for them to use the same strategy to obtain further concessions later.

EL TIEMPO explains what the problem is and why it will be difficult to overcome.

In the event that the US goes into 'default', economists agree that it would be devastating not only for the country's economy, but for the planet's economy, as its effects would be felt everywhere.

What is the debt ceiling?



The United States spends more than it collects through taxes. and therefore must borrow the surplus to finance its operations. Most of that debt is in the form of Treasury bonds, which are purchased by private individuals and governments around the world.

Over the years, it has accumulated a debt that today reaches almost 32 trillion dollars.. That debt has a maximum limit and, when it is met, Congress must pass a law that authorizes the extension of the so-called ceiling. The current limit is US$31 billion, a figure that was reached in January of this year.

Since then, the Treasury has been using extraordinary measures and accounting maneuvers to continue covering its expenses. According to the government, and that’s the date Yellen put in, as of October 1, you will no longer be able to continue to meet all your obligations financial if the ceiling is not raised.

The United States spends more than it collects in taxes and therefore must borrow the surplus to finance its operations.

What is ‘default’ or breach?

The credit market would freeze, the price of the dollar would plummet, interest rates would skyrocket.

If its borrowing capacity has not been increased by that date, the Treasury will no longer be able to acquire more debt and, therefore, You will not be able to pay your bills on time or in full.



Among them, pay the interest that you owe for that same debt, payments to pensioners, federal employees, contractors, war veterans and many more.

This has never happened in the history of the country. Which is why other governments and investors around the world buy US Treasury bonds as they consider them a safe bet.

If the US borrowing capacity has not been increased by that date, the Treasury will no longer be able to acquire more debt and, therefore, will not be able to pay its bills on time or in full.

What is the current Republican fight?

Since 1940, the US Congress has raised the debt ceiling more than 85 times. In general, once or twice a year in a process that is usually routine. But since the Republicans took control of the House in last year’s elections, things have gotten complicated.

Especially since in this new legislative majority there is a radical sector that seems willing to take the fight to the last consequences.

A sector that has a lot of weight because it is a minimum majority of only 5 votes and therefore theirs weigh. In other words, even if its leader Kevin McCarthy wanted to reach an agreement to elevate it, this it could sink in the House without this sector does not support it.

In addition, as is recalled, McCarthy achieved the presidency of the Chamber after reaching an agreement with this group -which opposed his election- that allows them to call a vote to remove it at any time. Something that, of course, he is not interested in unleashing.

The President has said that he will not give in to what he clearly sees as blackmail, especially when the stability of the US economy is taken hostage.

Once or twice a year the debt ceiling limit is changed. But since the Republicans took control of the House in last year's elections, things have gotten complicated.

What could happen if the United States defaults?

Although no one knows for sure what the specific effect of default would be -because that bridge has never been crossed before- everyone agrees that it would be very serious.

The only precedent that exists happened in that summer of 2011 when a similar fight was about to go into default. Although the crisis was resolved at the last moment, the mere possibility of non-compliance generated dire consequencesincluding the first reduction in the entire history of the US debt rating, until then Triple A.

a breach

has the potential to be catastrophic

Which had concrete effects because the US, from that moment on, he had to pay more interest for the borrowed money.

Furthermore, according to a report from the

Treasury Department at the time, he impasse caused a 17 percent drop in the stock market which led to the loss of US$2.4 billion in investment by Americans. But an effective default would be much more serious.

“A default has the potential to be catastrophic: the credit market would freeze, the price of the dollar would plummet, interest rates would skyrocket, its effects would go around the world and a financial crisis could break out and a recession similar to the one experienced in 2008 or worse,” said the Treasury in that report as a warning and to avoid similar scenarios in the future. Scenarios that, unfortunately, are less than a month away from materializing.

Is there any way out?

What comes to mind whenever a situation like the current one is presented is the figure of the “train wreck”, in which two locomotives approach each other at high speed until one -or both- change course at the last moment. instant for avoid disaster. The stakes are so high, and the consequences so dire, that most believe both parties will reach some sort of deal by midnight on the last possible day.

The danger on this occasion is that the hatred between the parties is visceral and the bet is on the failure of the opponent. Particularly among the most radical republicans, the approach is all or nothing because they are convinced that the default and its consequences would affect Biden more. Or at least that he is the one who has the most to lose and therefore will give in to his claims sooner or later.

Biden, for his part, cannot allow a sector of extremists – as he calls them – to bring the government to its knees and put the stability of the country at stake.

That is why he has told them that he is willing to negotiate the reduction of spending but as part of the discussions of the regular budget and not on the ceiling of a debt that Congress itself contracted.

Other alternative solutions are also being discussed. Among them, an obscure law of Congress that would allow the Democrats to take the issue of the expansion of the debt to the plenary for a vote -something that in theory they cannot do since they are a minority- and that it would embarrass the republicans because if they reject it they would be seen as those responsible for the default.

The nuclear option that the US can use to avoid default

Likewise, another route never used before is studied and that is a kind of nuclear option. Given the gap that exists in the Constitution on this issue, some experts believe that it is possible to break the precedent and increase the debt ceiling without Congress.

Among other things, because the US is the only country in the world, except for Denmark, where the legislature needs to pass a law to raise the ceiling on a debt that they themselves incur at some point, given that the debt is cumulative.

By the way, there are other intermediate options that would also have consequences, although less catastrophic.

It is likely, for example, that the Republicans will offer, in exchange for some cuts, a slight increase in the ceiling.

Something that resolves the current crisis but leaves the ground sown for another in six months or a year where they would try to extract new concessions from Biden throughout another tortuous negotiation process.

Something that the president, of course, does not want as uncertainty would become permanent and with real effects on the markets like those registered in 2011.

How they will get out of this nobody knows. But, according to Yellen, there are only 29 days left to reach a solution.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter: @sergom68