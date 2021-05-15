ofKathrin Reikowski shut down

Corona-Germany is squinting at Israel and the USA: are similar easing possible in the coming weeks? Or do mutants thwart this calculation?

The most important key figures of the corona pandemic are falling and give hope for a relaxed summer.

At the same time, the vaccination rate in Germany is steadily increasing – on Saturday over 30 million people were vaccinated.

But experts warn: It could be too early for euphoria and rapid relaxation.

Munich – The signs point to easing, the hope for a carefree summer is increasing. And the numbers fit: The nationwide incidence drops to 87.3 on Saturday – a week ago it was 121.5. More than 30 million people have been vaccinated for the first time. But are there still reasons for pandemic pessimism? What will happen to the summer in Germany?

“It is far too early to give guarantees that we are all safe and that this pandemic is over,” said Janosch Dahmen, health expert for the Green parliamentary group in the Bundestag, to n-tv. He worries that too few people are still vaccinated. In addition, the Indian variant * could at some point also be predominant in Germany. “That could well call into question previous successes in the pandemic,” he said. This means that opening steps may not be feasible as planned.

Indian mutant underestimated: What is known about variant B.1.617 so far

Still lies loud RKI the proportion of identified infections with variant B.1.617 – also known as the Indian variant – is around two percent. However, studies in Great Britain showed that the proportion can double within a week.

What is known about the mutant so far:

The variants B.1617.1 and B.1617.2 have appeared in India since December 2020 and are grouped together as B.1617.

It has been classified as “worrying” by the RKI and the WHO. That is, it is observed whether it is more quickly transferable and more dangerous.

Together with the lifting of protective measures and poor medical care, it contributes to the situation in India, where several thousand people continue to die every day.

The variant has mutations at three structurally important points – whether these make the virus insensitive to vaccines has not yet been clarified – mainly because so far only contaminated substances have been tested outside of Europe.

A study from Göttingen (Hoffmann and Pöhlmann) and observations in English nursing homes suggest that vaccinated people can also become infected, but the course is milder.

The virologist Ulrike Protzer (TU Munich) summarized on Twitter: The vaccines should still protect well!

Openings, end of the mask requirement as in the USA – or will we still experience a Corona summer 2021?

In the past week, the United States lifted the mask requirement for the vast majority of situations for those who were fully vaccinated. Other countries, such as Israel or Great Britain, are loosening further measures in gastronomy or tourism, or have already done so. Could the spread of the Indian variant still jeopardize the positive scenario for Germany?

Green expert Dahmen sees the danger of a fourth wave before summer. Only when it is clear that the variant does not block an immune response through the vaccination * can one think of easing – probably towards autumn: “If we have reached a vaccination rate of 60 to 80 percent in the population, then we will take overall protective measures – also reduce the AHA rules bit by bit and eventually lift them, ”said Dahmen.

Karl Lauterbach, SPD health expert, has been known for negative forecasts since the beginning of the corona pandemic. At the end of the week, however, he tweeted a much more optimistic forecast for the summer – especially with regard to the possible dangers of the Indian mutation: "We underestimated the Indian variant. Nevertheless, it will not jeopardize our success in summer.