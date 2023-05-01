Almost eight years have passed since the death of the Mexican singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian, known as “El Poeta del Pueblo”, “El Rey del Jaripeo” or “El huracán del sur”, one of the best interpreters of all time. He passed away at 64 years of age, due to bone cancer that he suffered for 17 years. Today, his inheritance has not been distributed, since Juliana Figueroadaughter he had with Érica Alonso, carries out a legal process, since he denounced alleged irregularities in the distribution of assetsamong these, that there are several properties of his father that were not included in the list of assets.

Mexican singer, songwriter and actor Julian Figueroason that Joan Sebastian had with the Costa Rican actress Maribel Guardia, He was part of the heirs of “El Poeta del Pueblo”along with his siblings José Manuel, Zarelea Figueroa, Joana Marcelia and D’Yave.

When Julián Figueroa dies, what will happen to the part of the inheritance that his father had left him? In an interview for the “De primera mano” program on Imagen Televisión, the lawyer Cipriano Sotelo, spokesman for Joan Sebastian’s testamentary succession, explained that a The judge ordered that the succession process be stopped, until it is determined who will inherit the assets that corresponded to Julián.

“The news (of his death), frankly, surprised many of us, and not only because of the great human being that Julián meant, the great relationship, the sensitivity that he always showed, the willingness to help in the smooth running of this trial of The judge handling Joan Sebastian’s case has ordered the suspension of the process until Julián’s succession is opened and it is justified, who could be heirs or with heirs and, now, to appear in person at Julián’s place in the trial of Joan Sebastian. We will, of course, be present and pending that Julián’s rights are respected in all their healthy attitude and magnitude for whom a judge determines has the quality of Julián’s heir”.

about if José Julián, the son that Julián Figueroa had with the singer Imelda Garza-Tuñón, could be the heir to his father’s sharethe lawyer mentioned not knowing if the late singer-songwriter made his will.

“Legally, when you make a will, you decide who you leave your assets to, you can leave them to your neighbor, your uncle, your brother, whoever you decide. I don’t know, in this case, if Julián made his will, the I really don’t know, we are going to wait to determine the procedure that Julián’s lawyers will have to follow. We have a very good friendship with Marco Chacón, with Maribel, we have extended the opening to be able to support each other, if that were the case. We are going to wait for a judge decide who would be the possible heirs of Julián and us, admit them in the succession of Joan Sebastian”.

Julián Figueroa died at the age of 27on April 9, 2023, due to a acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation. He was found dead by his wife, Imelda Garza-Tuñón, in one of the rooms in his mother’s Maribel Guardia’s house, located in Jardines del Pedregal, in Mexico City.