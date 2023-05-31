Not a question that you can answer with yes or no. But we can already tell you something about the most beautiful SUV of the moment.

Not everyone is a fan of the crossover and the SUV. But since the car-buying public is aging rapidly and wants a high entry level, cars have to be high. And MPVs are out of favor if you don’t have a huge offspring. So yes, then an SUV or crossover is the only way to get around.

Fortunately, there are plenty of cool cars in that genre. Think of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Porsche Macan or the Jaguar F-Pace. The Range Rover Velar also fits in that list. You wouldn’t say it, but that model is starting to get a bit old. It is therefore high time for a new model and thanks Coach can we tell you about it.

New most beautiful SUV

It will be a direct competitor for the next generation Porshe Macan, which is also in the pipeline. The Macan will be fully electric and guess what: that will be the case with the next Velar!

In fact, the new Range Rover Velar will be the first all-electric Land Rover. The intention is that the car will be on the market in 2025. Now we take all EV launch dates with a grain of salt, as manufacturers often fall short of these targets.

The Range Rover Velar exchanges the current D7 platform (which it shares with the F-Pace) with the new EMA platform that was unveiled in 2021. That is a kind of skateboard platform with the battery and motors incorporated.

Initially, the platform was intended to be suitable for electric cars as well as plug-in hybrids, but Land Rover has changed that. It has become an EV-only platform.

Charging up to 350 kW

The EMA platform is intended for Land Rover’s more compact models. The new Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque will also use it. And yes, those two will also be electric only. Above the EMA platform will be the MLA platform on which the EV variants of the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Discovery will be located.

In addition to the more compact size, the EMA is more focused on street use, while the larger models can also be used off-road. The new Velar will have batteries with 800V, so you can charge nice and fast: up to 350 kW.

The Range Rover Velar was well received in 2017 and sold very well. As the corona crisis and chip shortages played out, Land Rover shifted its focus to the most expensive cars they could build. If you can still sell limited numbers, then with as much margin as possible.

That’s a bit at the expense of the Range Rover Velar, which was recently facelifted. At the moment production is back in order, so you can just order one from the Land Rover dealer. That does not happen en masse, because it is the second worst-selling Land Rover after the Discovery, strangely enough.

