Throughout the year 2024, Madrid residents have been able to enjoy discounts on public transport. The reduced price of the transport pass was one of the measures of the anti-crisis plan that the Government of Spain has been extending from 2022 to alleviate the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine.

Thanks to these discounts, transport passes in Madrid have so far enjoyed a 60% reductionachieved through a combination of a 30% discount provided by the central government and another additional 30% by the regional executive.

This has allowed prices to be significantly more accessible: the Youth Subscription, for example, is still 8 euros today, while the Zone A Subscription is at a cost of 21.80 euros.

The discount will be valid until June 2025

Although initially the discount was going to end on January 31, 2025, both the Government and the Community of Madrid have confirmed that discounts will continue until June 2025.





Therefore, prices will remain subsidized at 60%, as they have done throughout 2024.