The soccer player’s soap opera Lucas passerini with the Blue Cross Machine It is not over. After his name appeared as one of the transferable due to the fact that coach Juan Reynoso has not contemplated it for the Opening Tournament 2021Now the Uruguayan forward seeks to convince the Peruvian to stay with the team.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
After having gone out on loan with the Atlético de San Luis team, Lucas passerini reported in La Noria and according to information from their representative, they will seek to establish talks with the helmsman so that he is given a new and last opportunity with the cement workers.
However, the negotiations for their permanence will not be easy at all. And it is that the attacker had a low performance in the San Luis team, where he played 10 matches, without annotations and with a single goal assist. Another of the cons and possible obstacles to staying is the high competition that exists in that position, where men of the stature of Bryan Angulo, Santiago Giménez, Walter Montoya and Jonathan Rodríguez fight for the starting position.
Even with more questions against than in favor, the footballer continues to be determined to have an opportunity in the first team to show his level of play and to be able to fill the eye of the helmsman Juan Reynoso for a chance. It will be in the next few days when it is determined what will be happening with the near future of the 26-year-old Argentine striker.
Leave a Reply