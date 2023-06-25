Max Verstappen is doing well. The hobby in the sim is going well, everything is running smoothly at work and he has another home race this year – although not everyone agrees with the term ‘home race’ – in Zandvoort. And the race in the dunes will continue for the next few years, but what will happen to the F1 race in Zandvoort if Verstappen does not participate?

TopGear asks that question to the director of the circuit in Zandvoort, Robert van Overdijk. He first wants to focus on the next three editions: “Fortunately, contact with Verstappen will run until 2028 and we only have a contract until 2025, so we don’t have to worry about that in the coming years.”

Zandvoort will later look at preserving the F1 race

After 2025, it remains to be seen whether F1 will still come to Zandvoort. ‘Then I think there is time enough to look. Then you still have a number of years until 2028, so we don’t have to think about that in the coming years,’ adds Van Overdijk. Earlier, the director of the circuit already told TopGear that the circuit in Zandvoort is ‘not at all dependent’ on the F1 race.

The circuit director does not give the impression that it is an absolute necessity to keep the F1 race in Zandvoort if Verstappen is no longer participating. As a result, the ball is in the court of those who make the F1 calendar, the members of the Formula One Management. If they decide to hold more street races and/or races in other continents, there is a chance that the Netherlands will be taken off the calendar again. Unless there is a rotation system, which Van Overdijk refers to in the message below.