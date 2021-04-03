Joachim Löw made the remark only incidentally in the press conference before the game against North Macedonia, but it seemed important to him: “Let’s stop absolutely overestimating the Nations League.” It seemed as if the national coach wanted to get rid of this Nations League again played along badly. Because the public did not want to understand that it served him as a means to an end, the preparation for other, serious competitions, while the audience just looked at the results with growing horror. There’s also a little something to it.

Löw’s problem since Wednesday evening is: With the 1: 2 against North Macedonia, the story that you can rely on his team if something really matters has vanished into thin air. World Cup qualification points are a hard currency, Löw himself had demanded nine in three games and certainly expected them. But after a home defeat against the 65th in the world rankings, the national coach is back like a naked man.

A pretty bad relationship

The “Bild” newspaper, which had followed its course for a long time after the World Cup disaster in 2018, even brought Vox populi, the voice of the people, into position for a farewell before the European Championship. All reasonable opportunities have been missed for this, but the question that concerns football Germany is no smaller in the room: What can, what will it be at the European Championship this summer, at which it is already in the preliminary round against France and Portugal go?

The national team has twice the opportunity to point this out in the friendly matches on June 2nd against Denmark and on June 7th against Latvia. For the time being, however, it will remain outshone by those impressions that this in many ways embarrassing 1: 2 of Duisburg gave. Perhaps it cannot be said that Löw does not know anything. But it seems that what he can rely on a good two months before the start of the tournament is in a rather unfavorable relationship to the subject of open questions.

The occupation of the defense chain, especially outside? The best possible formation in midfield? The role of Kai Havertz? Thomas Müller and / or Mats Hummels? Löw thought he was already on the way to answers after the games against Iceland (3-0) and Romania (1-0), but the supposedly solid ground has turned out to be brittle ice. At the same time, it became clear once again how late the national coach is, partly through no fault of his own, the corona situation has robbed him of a lot of time, but partly also through his own negligence.

Actually, the whole way since the 2018 World Cup has been a constant groping, searching and not finding, now that a result is gradually needed, Löw is not much further than two years ago. That would have to be a worrying situation for someone who has achieved his success as a development coach, who let his national team function like a well-rehearsed club team, and after the last impressions it does not make the situation any better that the signals before the 2014 World Cup too, for example rather pointed in a different direction than to the later title.



World Cup 2010: Löw and Assistant Flick are happy about third place in South Africa.

Image: Picture Alliance





Much of the public debate now revolves around the world champions, Müller and Hummels in particular, and there are many indications that they could help without being the solution to all problems. Löw’s handling of these personal details would only make sense if he had actually made up his mind a long time ago – namely to continue doing without them. But it doesn’t look like that either, and if there is a return now, the three international matches this spring will appear to be wasted time – especially if he even needs it as a manager.