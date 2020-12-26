Highlights: If land acquisition is delayed, the bullet can run in a phased manner

Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said on Saturday that the Railways is ready to run the Mumbai-Gujarat High Speed ​​Train in a phased manner if there is a delay in the acquisition of land in Maharashtra. The country’s first bullet train project is going on at full speed in Gujarat, but there are many hurdles in Maharashtra. The farmers’ organizations and the state government in Maharashtra are opposing the project. The project is expected to be completed in 2024.

Yadav said that the railway is ready to start the bullet project in a phased manner if needed. However, the ministry wants to start the entire project simultaneously. He said that it is the effort of Railways to start the whole bullet train project simultaneously and a plan has been made accordingly. He said that tenders cannot be invited in linear projects until the land is acquired.

He said that several rounds of negotiations have been held with the Government of Maharashtra of the Railway Ministry and they have been assured that 80% of the land acquisition will be completed in 4 months. If this happens, we will be able to invite tenders and both phases will be initiated simultaneously. If land acquisition in Maharashtra is delayed, the stretch can be started up to 325 km up to Vapi (Gujarat) in the first phase.

So far, only 26 per cent of the land in Maharashtra has been acquired. 68 percent of the land has been acquired for the entire project. 155.76 km of the 508.17 km long bullet train corridor is in Maharashtra, 348.04 km in Gujarat and 4.3 km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The cost of the project is Rs 1.1 lakh crore, out of which Japan International Cooperation Agency is financing 81%.