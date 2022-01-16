My Hero Academia 340 brought some answers to problems that had been developing since the start of the final arc. After what Unseen Girl discovered that the identity of the AU traitor it was Aoyama-Yuga, this villain was prosecuted for All Might and the group of heroes. What was the verdict?

At the beginning of My Hero Academia 340, we find out that so much All Might like all his team have decided to carry out a final plan against All For One. According to this hero, the best option will be to separate Tomura Shigaraki, Dhabi and the rest of the villains so they can have a chance to win the war.

A character that will be a key piece in this plan will be Aoyama-Yugaincluding his own Peace symbol continue to trust him Shōta Aizawa, his tutor. But does this mean he was forgiven?

MangaPlus by Shueisha

In My Hero Academia 340, we see the final process of the judgment against the AU traitor, after several medical tests that showed that he did not have any explosive device or any device with which All For One I could take your life Aizawa you have made your decision regarding your student:

Trust him and still don’t want to expel him.

Aoyama Yuga, the traitor, is forgiven in My Hero Academia 340

But, not everything will be as easy as your own Aoyama-Yuga I’d like. During his final talk at My Hero Academia 340, Shōta Aizawa realized that All For One has left the seed of fear in this young student, so it will not be easy to convince him to be part of the plan of All Might against the mighty villain.

At first, his guardian seeks to use that fear by warning him that he may repent at that moment, but his sins will not disappear and he could be expelled from the AU Definitively.

MangaPlus by Shueisha

Fortunately, he changes his strategy and remembers that before a hero, he is the master of Aoyama-Yuga and no one but him can understand: ‘I am not going to allow you to give up and let yourself be tormented by your sins, slowly waiting for your death to come’.

Finally, in My Hero Academia 340, Own Aoyama-Yuga he has been forgiven by his master and by the council of heroes. Shōta Aizawa expresses it like this: ‘Not as long as I’m the hero department tutor and you’re a student, I still have no intention of expelling you.’.

Aoyama Yuga will not be alone

Before the end of the chapter My Hero Academia 340, we see how Aizawa asks Aoyama to accept help from class 1-A: ‘If you’re with them, everything will be fine’. Despite this, the young student still has the seed of fear inside his body, the trauma of All For One Looks like it won’t go away that easily.

Aizawa realizes this and decides that he will not go alone on this mission against All For One. On the page of My Hero Academia 340, we see the return of Shinso, his protégé and one of his most powerful students. Surely, we will see more of him in the following chapters.

