In an operation carried out by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), Sergio Daniel “N” was arrested and transferred to the prison on Calle Sur in Mexicali, accused of femicide of Paola Andrea “N”. He arrest It took place this Friday, July 12, shortly after 6:00 p.m.

Sergio Daniel “N” He was located in Sonora, where he had taken refuge after being identified as the main suspect in the Murder of Paola Andrea. Yesterday morning, Friday, the FGE filed a request before a judge to obtain the arrest warrant for femicide, which was quickly granted.

The Arrest of Sergio Daniel “N” The suspect was guarded by several units of the State Investigation Agency. The suspect was transferred aboard a patrol car from the Prosecutor’s Office, entering the Mexicali prison shortly after 6:00 p.m.

What will happen to Sergio, Paola’s alleged murderer?

It is expected that the ceremony will take place today hearing against Sergio Daniel “N”, where the Public Prosecutor’s Office will present the evidence against him for the femicide of Paola Andrea “N”. During the hearing, the legal status of the accused will be determined and the steps to follow will be established Judicial process.

The murder of Paola

Paola Andrea “N”, 23, disappeared last Sunday, July 7, after leaving the La Consentida bar in Mexicali and boarded a DiDi vehicle driven by Sergio Daniel “N”. After days of searching, the lifeless body of Paola Andrea was found this Thursday, which led to the arrest of the suspect in Sonora.