The hospitalization of Madonna for a few days, this due to a serious bacterial infection since June 24, according to Guy Oseary, the manager of the Queen of pop through a statement published on their social networks.

In the statement, Guy explained that for the moment all of Madonna’s commitments are on hold, including the start of her ‘Celebration’ world tour, with which she reviews 40 years of career and endless successes in the world of music.

After making this information known, many have feared about the future of the tour and those who have expressed their concern even more are its Mexican fans, who question what will happen to the concerts that Queen of pop He is scheduled in Mexico.

Will Madonna cancel concerts in Mexico?

So far there is no more information about Madonna more that he is in recovery, but it is already a fact that the start of his tour has been postponed until further notice. It is believed that the next tour of the famous singer will start late, but that the dates further away from today will remain, such is the case of the events in Mexico.

Madonna has scheduled four dates in Mexico for her ‘Celebration’ tour; he January 25, 27, 28 and 30, 2024 at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City, which would not be affected by the current state of health of the interpreter.

Madonna’s Celebration tour reviews 40 years of career

For now, all that remains is to wait for more news about Madonna’s state of health and later the changes in the dates of her tour, which is one of the most anticipated this year and next, since it promises a unique and very special show for pay tribute to the 40-year career of the American singer.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp